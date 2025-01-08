Gov’t seeks public input on naming baby gorilla

ISTANBUL
After a baby gorilla unexpectedly fell into its care at Istanbul Airport, the government is seeking the public's help in choosing a fitting name for him.

On social media, the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry invited public suggestions for the young ape with the hashtag #BenceIsmi or #MyNameOfChoice.

The 5-month-old male gorilla was found in a shipment from Nigeria, attempting to transit through Türkiye without the required documentation.

On Dec. 22, the ape was seized by Turkish Customs Protection teams as part of their efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking.

Following the confiscation, the critically endangered infant was handed over to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, where it has been getting rehabilitation and care courtesy of the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate General.

The ministry posted a photo of the gorilla with the message: "Don’t worry, friends, I’m fine." It also provided updates on the gorilla's health, saying it is in stable condition and is still under observation and care.

With the young gorilla’s health improving, the ministry decided to engage the public in the next step of its journey — choosing a name. "We are looking for a name for the beloved baby gorilla. Please share your suggestions," it said.

Within a short time, the #BenceIsmi hashtag became a hot trending topic. Users joined the campaign by suggesting names for the young ape. Social media users suggested both fun and creative names.

Alongside the flood of suggestions, the ministry also received messages supporting the young gorilla’s rehabilitation.

Some social media users expressed concern over wildlife trafficking and commended the authorities for their efforts to protect such endangered creatures.

The naming initiative comes as part of the ministry’s ongoing commitment to wildlife protection and raising awareness of the risks of endangered species.

The ministry also stressed that the gorilla’s rehabilitation is ongoing, with efforts focused on ensuring its well-being and safety moving forward.

