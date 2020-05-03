Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

  • May 03 2020 13:45:00

ANKARA
The government considers easing curfew restrictions for elderly people at the age of 65 and over, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said on May 2.

“Our president may have some good news on [May 4]. The opinion of the Science Board is to ensure that the group of 65 and older is going outside on certain days and hours,” he said, speaking to the TV 24 broadcaster.

“It is early to say something right now. Our president will share the final decision with the public after the suggestions of the Science Board regarding this issue are taken,” he stated.

Kalın also said that the curfew restrictions are possible during Eid el-Fitr as part of COVID-19 measures. “This is a calendar that will be determined by the course of the outbreak in the next three weeks,” he said.

Vice President Fuat Oktay is conducting the study on the “normalization calendar” and is about the finish the work, Kalın said.

Turkey on March 21 imposed a partial curfew for citizens over the age of 65 and those with chronic diseases, effective as of midnight, as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Turkish government is working on a “normalization plan” to gradually open the country’s industries without “losing gains made,” Oktay earlier said.

The vice president also said that the government is planning on opening all sectors, including public and private ones, step by step. Speaking to Daily Hürriyet last week, Oktay also said that the road map the government is working on will not make everything turn to absolute normal before the virus outbreak.

He underlined that under this definition of normal, the hygiene and social distancing rules will continue to be applied along with the mandatory use of masks in crowded places.

