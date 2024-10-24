Government plans $19 billion investment in transport in 2025

Government plans $19 billion investment in transport in 2025

ANKARA
Government plans $19 billion investment in transport in 2025

The Turkish government plans to invest 662.6 billion Turkish Liras ($19b billion) under several transport programs next year, according to the draft 2025 budget.

The government is pouring money into the transport infrastructure to keep up with fast technological developments in the industry.

Total investments in the transport system will increase by 36.7 percent next year compared with 2024, shows the draft budget.

The lion’s share of investments will go to road transport. The government is increasing the money it allocates for road transport by 30 percent compared with 2024 to 329.9 billion.

There were 30.7 million registered vehicles in Türkiye as of September, of which 52 percent were passenger cars and 19.6 percent were motorcycles, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Another 215 billion liras will be spent on investment in railroad transport this year, which marks a 42 percent increase from 2024.

The third largest beneficiary of government investment will be the transport information and communication program at 17.4 billion liras, up 62 percent.

The budget allocated for maritime transport will be increased from 4.3 billion liras to 5.7 billion liras.

Some 65,807 million vessels went through the Istanbul and Çanakkale Straits in the first nine months of 2024, Transport Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu unveiled earlier this week.

The number of vessels going through the Istanbul Strait increased by 7.1 percent year-on-year to 31,161, while the annual increase for the Çanakkale Strait was 3.1 percent to 34,646.

Over the last 20 years, 1.9 million vessels went through the Turkish waterways, according to the minister.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

    Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

  2. Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

    Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

  3. Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

    Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

  4. Four astronauts return to Earth

    Four astronauts return to Earth

  5. Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy

    Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy
Recommended
Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects
Istanbul hosts AmChams Eurasian Economic Summit

Istanbul hosts AmChams Eurasian Economic Summit
German big business fears Trump victory, finds survey

German big business fears Trump victory, finds survey
Latest EU sanctions compound aviation industry’s woes in Iran

Latest EU sanctions compound aviation industry’s woes in Iran
G20 nations reaffirm pledge to cooperate on taxing super-rich

G20 nations reaffirm pledge to cooperate on taxing super-rich
Italy’s Venice extends its day-tripper fee through next year

Italy’s Venice extends its day-tripper fee through next year
Türkiye’s research ship arrives in Somalia for oil, gas exploration

Türkiye’s research ship arrives in Somalia for oil, gas exploration
WORLD Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran said an Israeli attack targeted military sites in the Islamic republic on Saturday, killing two soldiers, almost a month after Israel vowed to avenge a missile barrage that raised fears of a full-scale Middle East war.
ECONOMY Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Turkish conglomerate Sabancı Holding's power generation business, Enerjisa Üretim, signed a loan agreement worth over $1 billion to finance 750 megawatts (MW) of wind energy projects.

SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿