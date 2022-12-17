Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals join forces in online maps

SAN FRANCISCO
Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals have unveiled a project to make freely available data sets for map features to be built into online offerings.

Alphabet-owned Google dominates online mapping, selling its services to other companies or platforms and using location and navigation capabilities to enhance its other offerings, including online advertising.

Meta, Microsoft, TomTom and Amazon Web Services have now introduced what they call the Overture Maps Foundation, the goal of which is to make comprehensive mapping data openly available for use by whoever may need it, the nonprofit Linux Foundation said in a release.

“Mapping the physical environment and every community in the world, even as they grow and change, is a massively complex challenge that no one organization can manage,” said Linux Foundation executive director Jim Zemlin.

“Industry needs to come together to do this for the benefit of all.”

Google was notably absent from the list of companies teaming up in Overture, which said its goal is to expand membership to speed up progress.

The coalition expected to release its first mapping datasets by the middle of next year.

Map data already underlies applications for search, navigation, logistics, games, autonomous driving and more, according to the Linux Foundation.

Overture map data will be open source, meaning developers are free to not only use it but to build on it, the Linux Foundation said.

WORLD Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
EU seeks ways to rival vast US subsidies on greener tech

EU seeks ways to rival vast US subsidies on greener tech
M&A volume hits $11 billion

M&A volume hits $11 billion
World Bank launches $2 bln Ukraine private sector aid package

World Bank launches $2 bln Ukraine private sector aid package
Property prices continue to increase

Property prices continue to increase
China retail sales plunge in November on Covid woes

China retail sales plunge in November on Covid woes
Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown

Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown
WORLD Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

A giant aquarium burst in Berlin on Dec. 16, sending a "tsunami" of water and 1,500 tropical fish gushing into a hotel lobby and spewing debris onto a nearby street.It remains unclear what caused the 14-metre (46-foot) high, cylindrical AquaDom aquarium to explode at around 5:50 am (0450 GMT), police said.
ECONOMY Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals have unveiled a project to make freely available data sets for map features to be built into online offerings.
SPORTS Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

With a total of 4,938 points earned from sports successes in previous years, Turkish Eczacıbaşı Dynavit has topped this year’s list of “Best Women’s Volleyball Team in the World.”