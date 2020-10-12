Google doodle marks late Turkish writer’s birthday

  • October 12 2020 12:35:00

Google doodle marks late Turkish writer’s birthday

ANKARA
Google doodle marks late Turkish writer’s birthday

Google marked the 86th birthday of the late prominent author, Oğuz Atay, on Oct. 12.

The search engine’s home page showed a special logo of Atay.

Born on Oct. 12, 1934, Atay completed his primary education at TED Ankara College and graduated from Istanbul Technical University’s Faculty of Civil Engineering.

He was granted a success award at the 1970 Art Awards Contest for his famous novel “Tutunamayanlar” (The Disconnected), where he skillfully criticized the intellectual’s approach and the societal changes in Turkey brought after the year 1960.

After suffering from a brain tumor, he died in Istanbul on Dec. 13, 1977.

Apart from “Tutunamayanlar,” Atay’s most known writings include “Tehlikeli Oyunlar” (Dangerous Games), “Bir Bilim Adamının Romanı” (Novel of a Scientist), “Eylembilim” (Science of Action), “Korkuyu Beklerken” (Waiting for Fear), “Oyunlarla Yaşayanlar” (Those Who Live with the Games), “Günlük” (Journal), “Efendi Kaptan Kurtar Bizi” and “Topografya.”

Google doodle marks late Turkish writer’s birthday

MOST POPULAR

  1. Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

    Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

  2. Turkey blasts 'unfounded claims' by top Greek diplomat

    Turkey blasts 'unfounded claims' by top Greek diplomat

  3. Babacan conveys important messages on Kurdish question

    Babacan conveys important messages on Kurdish question

  4. Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

    Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

  5. Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces

    Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces
Recommended
NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket
Golden Orange Awards presented

Golden Orange Awards presented
Celebrities lead TED global call to act on climate crisis

Celebrities lead TED global call to act on climate crisis
Torlonia collections ancient sculptures back on show after restoration

Torlonia collection's ancient sculptures back on show after restoration
Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van
Presidential orchestra set for launch of grand concert

Presidential orchestra set for launch of grand concert
WORLD Americans Milgrom, Wilson win Nobel prize in economics

Americans Milgrom, Wilson win Nobel prize in economics

Americans Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson have won the Nobel Prize in economics for "improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.''
ECONOMY Current account balance sees $4.6 bln gap in August

Current account balance sees $4.6 bln gap in August

Turkey's current account balance registered a deficit of $4.6 billion in August compared to 3.3 billion surplus in the same period of 2019, the country's Central Bank said on Oct. 12.
SPORTS Turkish woman in parental control struggle against Japanese husband

Turkish woman in parental control struggle against Japanese husband

A 45-year-old Turkish woman, Sema Kobayashi, who had been beaten and thrown out of her house by her Japanese husband, Ataru Kobayashi, has now been living in a women’s shelter in Japan and waiting for the divorce and parental control trials.