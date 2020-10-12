Google doodle marks late Turkish writer’s birthday

ANKARA

Google marked the 86th birthday of the late prominent author, Oğuz Atay, on Oct. 12.

The search engine’s home page showed a special logo of Atay.

Born on Oct. 12, 1934, Atay completed his primary education at TED Ankara College and graduated from Istanbul Technical University’s Faculty of Civil Engineering.

He was granted a success award at the 1970 Art Awards Contest for his famous novel “Tutunamayanlar” (The Disconnected), where he skillfully criticized the intellectual’s approach and the societal changes in Turkey brought after the year 1960.

After suffering from a brain tumor, he died in Istanbul on Dec. 13, 1977.

Apart from “Tutunamayanlar,” Atay’s most known writings include “Tehlikeli Oyunlar” (Dangerous Games), “Bir Bilim Adamının Romanı” (Novel of a Scientist), “Eylembilim” (Science of Action), “Korkuyu Beklerken” (Waiting for Fear), “Oyunlarla Yaşayanlar” (Those Who Live with the Games), “Günlük” (Journal), “Efendi Kaptan Kurtar Bizi” and “Topografya.”