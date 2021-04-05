Google doodle marks late actor Sadri Alışık’s 96th birthday

Google creates a doodle to mark the 96th birthday of late actor Sadri Alışık, a renowned Turkish stage and movie actor who became famous for his comedy in Turkish cinema during the 1960s and won the hearts of many.

Remembered as a great Turkish cinema legend, the actor died in 1995 due to multiple organ failures.

Google, who often alters its homepage to mark holidays, events, achievements and to commemorate notable historical figures, showed a caricature of Alışık on his 96th birthday, giving him an iconic salute.

With excellent performances in both comedies and dramas, Alışık dedicated his whole life to acting, and in return, he gained the love and appreciation of his audiences and people who loved him for decades.

Alışık started his acting career in Turkish cinema in the mid-1940s. He became a movie actor and played in dozens of crime dramas in the ‘50s and the ‘60s.

In 1964, Alışık gave life to a unique comedic character, Tourist Ömer, which was a huge hit, and producers fought to make films with Alışık. In the ‘60s and the ‘70s, Alışık played other comedic roles, which were, to some extent, versions of Tourist Ömer.

Alışık won awards in many cinema festivals in the country and later turned his career path to act in television series in the 1980s.

He died in 1995 in Istanbul and was buried in Zincirlikuyu Cemetery.

 

