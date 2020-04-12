Good response for COVID-19 plasma treatment: Red Crescent head

  • April 12 2020 11:10:56

Good response for COVID-19 plasma treatment: Red Crescent head

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Good response for COVID-19 plasma treatment: Red Crescent head

AA Photo

Patients in Turkey receiving convalescent plasma therapy have been responding positively to COVID-19 treatment, according to a top Red Crescent official. 

"We are receiving positive signals from the doctors who are taking care of seriously ill people [undergoing immune plasma therapy], Dr. Kerem Kınık, head of the Turkish Red Crescent Society told Anadolu Agency.

Initiated in the beginning of the 1990s, the aim of the therapy is to take antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from a virus and transfer it to a sick patient, added Kınık, who is also the vice president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' (IRFC) Europe Region.

Noting the numbers of patients who have received plasma are few, he said it is because "Kızılay [Turkish Red Crescent] blood centers have just recently started collecting plasma from the first group of the sick people with COVID-19."

The first case of the coronavirus was diagnosed March 11 in Turkey and the first recovery from the virus was recorded on March 26.

"Two weeks after the first recovery, in collaboration with the Health Ministry and Hacettepe University, we started applying convalescent plasma therapy.

"Upcoming days the number of the donation will also raise then we will be able to deliver all this plasma to each pandemic hospital," he said.

Highlighting the importance of convalescent plasma therapy in support of existing therapeutic tools to treat COVID-19, he said: "One donor who recovered from the COVID-19 is able to donate six times in six weeks and each one is 400 milliliters. This means one recovered case can heal six patients. So it is a very effective method."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), universities in China and in Europe have conducted scientific research on the therapy, he said, and the treatment is routinely applied in European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom.

Turkey has imposed a two-day curfew in 31 provinces which took effect at midnight Friday to stem the spread of the virus.

The curfew would not be applicable to those carrying out burial procedures for first-degree-relatives and anyone who have an appointment for blood and plasma donation with the Turkish Red Crescent.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  2. Turkey's 2-day curfew begins in 31 provinces 

    Turkey's 2-day curfew begins in 31 provinces 

  3. People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

    People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

  4. Virus vaccine could be ready by autumn: Oxford scientist

    Virus vaccine could be ready by autumn: Oxford scientist

  5. Ruling party to introduce further measures on social media platforms

    Ruling party to introduce further measures on social media platforms
Recommended
93-year-old Turkish man beats coronavirus

93-year-old Turkish man beats coronavirus
Ankara hails Bakus show of unity against virus

Ankara hails Baku's show of unity against virus
Turkish security forces conduct operation against terrorists

Turkish security forces conduct operation against terrorists
Turkey charges 20 Saudis in Khashoggi killing

Turkey charges 20 Saudis in Khashoggi killing
UK thanks Turkey for COVID-19 support

UK thanks Turkey for COVID-19 support
Turkey asks China to clarify aid packages to Armenia

Turkey asks China to clarify aid packages to Armenia
WORLD Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter

Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter

The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 on April 10 as Easter celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic’s deadly march.

ECONOMY Oil stability needed for predictability: Turkey

Oil stability needed for predictability: Turkey

Oil price stability is needed for predictability in the global oil market, and volatility in oil prices must end immediately, Turkey's energy and natural resources minister said on April 11. 
SPORTS Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Former Turkish international goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber who was tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago has completely recovered.