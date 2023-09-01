‘Golden Triangle’ may become new attraction for Chinese tourists

‘Golden Triangle’ may become new attraction for Chinese tourists

ISTANBUL
‘Golden Triangle’ may become new attraction for Chinese tourists

Three Turkish provinces, also known as the “Golden Triangle” of Upper Mesopotamia, may become the new favorite destination of Chinese tourists, according to hoteliers and tour operators.

The southeastern provinces of Diyarbakır, Şanlıurfa and Mardin are home to well-known historical and ancient sites, including the famous Göbeklitepe.

Some 300,000 more Chinese tourists are expected to visit Türkiye by the end of the year after Beijing scrapped COVID-related travel restrictions, people from the tourism industry told business daily Ekonomi. They noted that Chinese tourists are more interested in archeological sites and cultural tours.

More than 114,000 Chinese vacationers visited Türkiye in January-July, marking a 159 percent increase from a year earlier.

A delegation from China will arrive soon in Şanlıurfa, said Sezin İlhan Çalışkan, general manager of Urhay Turizm, adding that Turkish Airlines has lent its support to this initiative.

Cooperation between public and private sectors has ramped up to promote the region in the Chinese market, according to Çalışkan.

“We are working on organizing tours which cover the Golden Triangle for Chinese tourists. We are expecting many Chinese holidaymakers to visit Şanlıurfa starting from September and November.”

Direct flights to Şanlıufra should start to lure Chinese visitors, said Mehmet Alataş from the Turkish Hotel Managers Association (TUROYD), adding the number of flights between Ankara and the province also needs to be increased.

Chinese tourists’ favorite destination is Cappadocia in Türkiye, but Upper Mesopotamia has the potential to lure those visitors due to its proximity to Cappadocia and its archeologic sites, according to Alataş.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan vows to restart new charter efforts

Erdoğan vows to restart new charter efforts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to restart new charter efforts

    Erdoğan vows to restart new charter efforts

  2. Erdoğan calls for unity on republic's centenary

    Erdoğan calls for unity on republic's centenary

  3. UN chief sends Russia new proposals to revive Black Sea grain deal

    UN chief sends Russia new proposals to revive Black Sea grain deal

  4. Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates

    Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates

  5. Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case

    Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case
Recommended
Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates

Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates
Bolivia running out of natural gas, its top earner

Bolivia running out of natural gas, its top earner
Climate shocks may increase conflict deaths: IMF

Climate shocks may increase conflict deaths: IMF
Türkiye-UAE agreement to create 125,000 jobs: Envoy

Türkiye-UAE agreement to create 125,000 jobs: Envoy
UBS eyes 3,000 job cuts

UBS eyes 3,000 job cuts
Baidu rolls out ChatGPT rival to public

Baidu rolls out ChatGPT rival to public
WORLD Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday and sought to sever his case from some other defendants who are accused along with him of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
ECONOMY Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates

Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has dismissed claims that the Central Bank intervened in foreign exchange rates by selling its reserves.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.