Golden Orange Awards presented

  • October 12 2020 07:00:00

ANTALYA
The 57th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival ended with a ceremony on Oct. 10. Competing in the National Feature Film Competition category, Azra Deniz Okyay’s film “Hayaletler” (Ghosts) was the big winner of the festival.

The closing ceremony of the festival was organized in an open area next to the Glass Pyramid.

Actor Ercan Kesal, the head of the National Feature Film Competition jury, said that they had no difficulty in choosing the films and that they decided unanimously. This year at the festival, the awards were not handed out due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the winners themselves received the awards instead that an official brought to them in a box.

The Best Picture Award went to Okyay’s film “Ghosts.” For the same film, Okyay won the best director award, Ayris Alptekin won the Best Editing award and Emrah Özdemir won the Best Supporting Actor Award. The Best Supporting Actress Award was shared between Nalan Kuruçim for her performance in the same film and Nezaket Erden for her role in the film, “İnsanlar İkiye Ayrılır” (Two Types of People).

Dr. Avni Tolunay Special Jury Prize was presented to “Çatlak” (Fractured) directed by Fikret Reyhan, while the Behlül Dal Best First Feature Film Award went to Ferit Karol’s “Kumbara” (Penny Bank).

The winner of the Best Screenplay Award was presented to Tunç Şahin for the film “Two Types of People.”

The Best Actor Award of the festival went to Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan for his role in “Gelincik” (Weasel), and the Best Actress Award was shared by the actresses of the film “Fractured,” Canan Atalay, Elif Ürse, Gülçin Kültür Şahin, Süreyya Kilimci and Tuğçe Yolcu.

Directed by Erdem Tepegöz, “Gölgeler İçinde” (In the Shadows) left the night with five awards. Hayk Kirakosyan won the Best Cinematography Award, Greg Dombrowski won the Best Music Award and Armen Ghazaryan won the Best Art Director Award.

The film also bagged the Film-Yön Best Director Award given by the Film Directors Association Jury and the Cinema Writers’ Association (SİYAD).

The festival’s Best Documentary Film Award was given to Deniz Tortum’s “Maddenin Halleri” (Phases of Matter).

Asiye Dinçsoy, Betül Esener and Dudu Yetik were awarded the Cahide Sonku Award for their roles in the film “Dirlik Düzenlik” (It’s All about Peace and Harmony).

The winner of the International Feature Film Competition was the film “Quo Vadis, Aida?” by Bosnian director Jasmila Žbanić.

