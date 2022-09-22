Golden Globes to bring scandal-hit awards back to TV

LOS ANGELES

The scandal-hit Golden Globes, one of Hollywood’s most important awards events, are to return to television next year, organizers said on Sept. 20, after being dumped by broadcasters and shunned by industry figures over ethics lapses.

The awards, voted for by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), have traditionally been seen as second only in importance to the Oscars.

But disquiet grew around the HFPA over accusations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption, with television rights-holder NBC last year pulling the plug on its annual awards broadcast.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ’Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” said Helen Hoehne, HFPA president.

“The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency.”

The organization found itself in the spotlight following a 2021 investigation by the Los Angeles Times that showed it did not have a single Black member at the time.

That opened the floodgates for criticism from across Hollywood to burst out into the open, including from A-list stars such as Tom Cruise.

As it sought to stave off attacks, the HFPA, made up of entertainment writers connected to foreign publications, rushed through reforms, including admitting its biggest ever annual intake of new members last year.

It also banned members from accepting lavish gifts and hotel stays from studios courting their votes, a near-constant source of criticism, including from acerbic British comic Ricky Gervais as he hosted the ceremony, and highlighted its philanthropic work.

The HFPA said there were 103 new voting members, representing 62 countries.

“Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52 percent female and 51.5 percent racially and ethnically diverse,” the statement said.

The show will return to NBC in a one-year deal, which organizers said will allow them “to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.”