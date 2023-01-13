Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal

LOS ANGELES
Golden Globes television ratings slumped to a new low of just 6.3 million viewers, even as the troubled award show tried to bounce back from its recent scandals, broadcaster NBC’s preliminary figures showed on Jan. 11.

The audience on Jan. 10 night fell from 6.9 million in 2021 - itself a massive drop suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, when award shows were held remotely - and was down from more than 18 million in 2020.

The Globes were not televised at all last year, when NBC pulled the plug due to outrage over the lack of diversity and alleged ethical shortcomings of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the awards.

Tuesday’s ratings, the lowest ever for a full Golden Globes gala on NBC, and marginally higher than the audience for a stripped-down press conference held to announce winners during the Hollywood writers’ strike in 2008, will add to uncertainty over the Globes’ future.

Still, the 80th Golden Globes saw many A-list stars return to the event’s Beverly Hills gala, with Steven Spielberg winning best director, Colin Farrell collecting best actor in a comedy, and Eddie Murphy receiving a lifetime achievement award.

While the presence of so many stars suggested many in Hollywood are happy with the reforms the HFPA has recently enacted, including the admission of Black members, after a Los Angeles Times expose revealed the group had none, questions remain.

And several prominent winners did not attend on Tuesday, citing scheduling difficulties, including Cate Blanchett, who best actress in a drama for “Tar.”

In an email to AFP, an NBC spokesman pointed out that the “Globes historically airs on Sunday nights,” when ratings are usually higher, and in previous years benefited from following an NFL game on the channel.

The awards were moved to a Tuesday evening slot this year to avoid clashing with the wildly popular American football league.

