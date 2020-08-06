Golden Boll Film Festival to kick off in September

  • August 06 2020 07:01:00

ADANA-Anadolu Agency
The International Golden Boll Film Festival in the southern Turkish province of Adana will take place this year on Sept. 14-20, event organizers said on Aug. 5.

One of Turkey's most prestigious cinematic events, the 27th annual festival will be held under special measures due to the novel coronavirus, said Zeydan Karalar, the mayor of Adana, which organizes the festival.

Karalar said that this year national feature film and national student film competitions will be held as part of the event.

The festival will feature discussions on cinema, he said, calling it “an art form that encourages people, increases the joy in life, makes us think.”

 

