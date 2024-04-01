Gold hits new record high on Fed rate cut bets

Gold hits new record high on Fed rate cut bets

LONDON
Gold hits new record high on Fed rate cut bets

Gold hit another fresh record high yesterday as investors grow confident that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, even after data showed a slight uptick in a key inflation report.

The precious metal has enjoyed healthy buying interest this year as the U.S. central bank hints at an easing of credit conditions.

Yesterday, it hit a new high of $2,256.44, according to Bloomberg News.

On March 29 the closely watched personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, showed a small on-year rise in March compared with February, though the core reading eased slightly.

Jerome Powell said that while the recent inflation data was higher than the Fed would have liked, the February figures were "definitely more along the lines of what we want to see."

The data appeared to have little impact on traders' expectations for a June interest rate cut, though Powell warned they were unlikely to fall to the levels seen after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Adding to the upward pressure on prices is its demand as a safe haven in times of turmoil owing to growing geopolitical tensions, with concerns that Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza will spread further.

An air strike in Lebanon Sunday stoked further tensions, with Israel saying a Hezbollah missile unit commander had been "eliminated".

Meanwhile, traders are also keeping a close eye on developments in the long-running Ukraine conflict.

Because bullion does not generate any interest, it benefits when central banks lower borrowing costs as its safe-haven status makes it more attractive to investors.

Inflation, bets,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece lifts price of Golden Visa to fight housing crisis

Greece lifts price of Golden Visa to fight housing crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece lifts price of Golden Visa to fight housing crisis

    Greece lifts price of Golden Visa to fight housing crisis

  2. Gold hits new record high on Fed rate cut bets

    Gold hits new record high on Fed rate cut bets

  3. Debt, trade barriers will drag on Asian economies: World Bank

    Debt, trade barriers will drag on Asian economies: World Bank

  4. İYİ Party to convene congress following election setback

    İYİ Party to convene congress following election setback

  5. MHP leader vows to address 'message' voters conveyed in polls

    MHP leader vows to address 'message' voters conveyed in polls
Recommended
Greece lifts price of Golden Visa to fight housing crisis

Greece lifts price of Golden Visa to fight housing crisis
Debt, trade barriers will drag on Asian economies: World Bank

Debt, trade barriers will drag on Asian economies: World Bank

Şimşek vows to continue to implement economic program

Şimşek vows to continue to implement economic program
Maintenance staff shortage could clip aviation industrys wings

Maintenance staff shortage could clip aviation industry's wings
Trendyol opens first pop-up in Gulf region

Trendyol opens first pop-up in Gulf region
Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February
WORLD France wants China to send clear message to Russia over war in Ukraine

France wants China to send 'clear message' to Russia over war in Ukraine

France's top diplomat said Monday that Paris expects China to send "clear messages" to its close partner Russia over its war in Ukraine, after meetings with his counterpart in Beijing.
ECONOMY Greece lifts price of Golden Visa to fight housing crisis

Greece lifts price of Golden Visa to fight housing crisis

Greece has tightened its Golden Visa rules raising the required investment to as much as 800,000 euros in a bid to help ease a housing crisis.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿