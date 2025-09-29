Gold brooch and rare jade stone unearthed in Troy

ÇANAKKALE

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced the discovery of a 4,500-year-old gold ring brooch and a rare jade stone during excavations in the ancient city of Troy, located in the western province of Çanakkale, which have been ongoing for over 160 years.

“A 4,500-year-old gold brooch and jade stone have been brought to light at Troy. During the Troy excavations, ongoing for over 160 years, a gold ring brooch dating back to the Early Bronze Age and an extremely rare jade stone were found. This brooch, one of only three known examples in the world and the best-preserved, is among the most important discoveries of the last 100 years,” he said.

The find, originating from the Troy II layers, dates to approximately 2,500 B.C. Ersoy noted that the jade stone was one of the luxury items of its time, reflecting the social status and wealth of its owner. “These unique artifacts will soon be displayed at the Troy Museum. I would like to thank the teams working meticulously under the ‘Legacy for the Future’ project and everyone who contributed to these important excavations,” he added.

A statement from the ministry emphasized that the 2025 Troy excavations have yielded discoveries of such significance that they will enter the global archaeology literature. The uncovering of the gold brooch in the Troy II layers has also resolved long-standing debates about the city’s chronology. Alongside the brooch, archaeologists found a bronze pin and the rare jade stone, both considered symbols of power and social prestige.

The ministry said that the artifacts will be exhibited at the Troy Museum in accordance with the principle of displaying finds on the lands where they were discovered, offering scholars and visitors a direct connection to the ancient civilization.

Professor Reyhan Körpe, Deputy Director of the Troy excavations and a faculty member at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University, explained that this year’s excavation, conducted in the fill area in front of the so-called “6M Palace,” revealed the 4,500-year-old gold brooch, jade stone and a number of bone tools.

Körpe stressed the significance of the brooch, saying, “This year’s find is one of the most important at Troy. The brooch is of high quality and artistic craftsmanship, proving that it was made locally in Troy. The jade stone, on the other hand, may have come from thousands of kilometers east — possibly from China or Afghanistan — showing that Troy was a major trade hub during the Bronze Age. These discoveries indicate that Troy still holds secrets and valuable artifacts waiting to be revealed.”

The long-running Troy excavations, under the direction of Professor Rüstem Aslan and with Körpe as deputy, continue to shed light on the city’s history, offering new insights into its role in early trade networks, craftsmanship and social hierarchies. The finds underscore the enduring importance of Troy as a site of both historical and archaeological significance, attracting scholars and visitors from around the world.