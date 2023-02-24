Gölcük quake survivor left disabled now inspiring others

ISTANBUL
A 47-year-old 1999 Gölcük quake survivor who was left disabled in the quake as both his legs had to be amputated has set out on a journey to do his bit and inspire those who lost their limbs in the deadly Feb. 6 quakes.

Ufuk Koçak, who is a world record holder for freediving for the disabled, a surfer, a mountain climber and a writer, has been traveling from province to province to reach out to people and bolster their morale.

Koçak got trapped under the rubble in the earthquake that struck the northwestern province of Kocaeli’s Gölcük district on Aug. 17, 1999. He was rescued three days after the quake but lost his legs as they had to be amputated to save his life.

Koçak did not give up, and he turned to sports to hold on to life again. He also wrote a book about his life story.

But after the recent kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, which caused massive destruction claiming the lives of thousands of people, Koçak got on the road with his own vehicle and met with more than 100 people and their families around hospitals in the provinces of Antalya, Mersin, Adana, Ankara and Elazığ.

Explaining that he set out on the journey to do his bit, to support as much as possible and help boost the morale of people who lost their limbs, Koçak said they exchanged ideas with the quake survivors about their experiences.

“It motivated them to see me, to see that I was walking, by listening to my story of how I continue to enjoy my life. My goal is to reach out to everyone who lost their limbs in the quakes and help them find their will to live again,” he said.

