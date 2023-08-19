Gökçen Fırat’s position crucial for alliance: NATO

LONDON

NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) has congratulated Gökçen Fırat after she was promoted to admiral, making her the first woman in the history of the Turkish Navy to hold the rank, citing that her position is of critical importance for maritime operations within the alliance.

Serving with MARCOM in the United Kingdom as the assistant chief of staff for operations, Fırat was promoted to admiral following a meeting of Türkiye's Supreme Military Council on Aug. 3.

“Her position is crucial to the success of maritime operations and exercises across the alliance, including the participation of four NATO standing naval forces in major multinational taskings,” MARCOM said in a written statement on Aug. 17.

Before moving to MARCOM last year, Fırat served in NATO’s Joint Warfare Center in Norway.

The statement also included Fırat's remarks after the appointment: "Being promoted to the rank of admiral is one of the highest levels of achievement for any navy officer to reach in their career.”

“Being appointed as the first female admiral in the Turkish Navy also encouraged me and sharpened my vision to achieve my goals.”

Born in Istanbul in 1977, Fırat began her career after graduating from the Naval Academy in 1998. Notably, she made history as Türkiye's inaugural female ship commander, commanding a training vessel responsible for preparing naval school students for duties at sea.

She has since served in various roles, including as an underwater weapons officer and an anti-submarine warfare officer on the TCG Yavuz frigate. Fırat also served at the Turkish General Staff and the Defense Ministry.