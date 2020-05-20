Göbeklitepe: Over 1.6 million visit site online

  • May 20 2020 15:01:00

Göbeklitepe: Over 1.6 million visit site online

ISTANBUL
Göbeklitepe: Over 1.6 million visit site online

Göbeklitepe, the world’s oldest temple in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, was visited 1.67 million times online at a time when museum buildings are closed to visitors as part of measures to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry decided to use technological facilities in museums to respond to the intense interest in cultural heritage during the coronavirus outbreak and to contribute to the promotion of museums and ruins.

Immediately after the first COVID-19 case emerged in Turkey, Sanal Müze (the Virtual Museum) application and website, whose infrastructure was prepared on March 19 and launched on March 25, drew great attraction so far.

Some 16 large museums in Turkey have been visited more than 6 million times online via the virtual museum during the lockdown, the authorities from Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry said.

Known as the zero point of history and declared an official UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2018, Göbeklitepe became the most commonplace among virtual museums.

The Museum of the War of Independence, which is located in the First Assembly Building that witnessed the turning point of the Republic, in which Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades made efforts to establish modern-day Turkey, has been visited nearly 1 million times.

Located in the Aegean province of İzmir and known with the statue of Artemis retrieved from the temple of the goddess, the Ephesus Archaeological Museum was visited 665,000 times.

The Troya Museum in Çanakkale province, which reached the finals this year at the European Museum of the Year Award, was visited 536,130 times.

The museums in the first four were followed by museums that shed light on Anatolian and world history, such as the Anatolian Civilizations Museum, Gaziantep Archeology Museum and Zeugma Museum.

The museums and ruins affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry hosted over 35 million visitors in 2019, reaching the highest visitor figure in history.

In the Virtual Museum application, which makes one feel like they are walking at the location, visitors can start their virtual tour from any section of the museum.

While history lovers have the opportunity to examine the presented works by zooming in 3D format, the virtual travelers can also access information on the history of the works and places demonstrated in the museums.

The museums, which host millions of rare works of culture and arts, were made available to visit in the virtual environment on sanalmuze.gov.tr.

Virtual museums, which offer the opportunity to visit museums for free, will be open to visitors even after the coronavirus outbreak ends.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Four-day partial coronavirus curfew lifted

    Four-day partial coronavirus curfew lifted

  2. Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

    Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

  3. False killer whales spotted in Aegean Sea first time in decades

    False killer whales spotted in Aegean Sea first time in decades

  4. Foreign ministers of Turkey, Germany, France, UK hold teleconference meeting

    Foreign ministers of Turkey, Germany, France, UK hold teleconference meeting

  5. Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

    Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities
Recommended
Met museum in NY aims to open in mid-August after lockdown

Met museum in NY aims to open in mid-August after lockdown  

Oscars may be postponed due to coronavirus: Report

Oscars may be postponed due to coronavirus: Report

Turkish actors to perform ‘Spoonface’ at UN in Geneva

Turkish actors to perform ‘Spoonface’ at UN in Geneva

Journey of pearl mullet fish in Turkeys Van Lake

Journey of pearl mullet fish in Turkey's Van Lake
Dancers stranded in Antalya stay fit with practice

Dancers stranded in Antalya stay fit with practice
False killer whales spotted in Aegean Sea first time in decades

False killer whales spotted in Aegean Sea first time in decades
WORLD New normal anything but as countries continue to reopen

'New normal' anything but as countries continue to reopen

Hundreds of thousands of high school seniors in South Korea had their temperature checked and rubbed their hands with sanitizer as they returned to school on May 20, many for the first time since late last year after their new term was repeatedly pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $118.7 billion as of the end of March, official data showed on May 20. 
SPORTS Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Dutch top-tier football team Fortuna Sittard on May 19 confirmed that Turkish media businessman Acul Ilıcalı has conveyed an interest “in becoming involved” with the club.