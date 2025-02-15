Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

ŞANLIURFA
Olive trees at Göbeklitepe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in southeastern Türkiye, are being relocated to prevent damage to its 12,000-year-old historical artifacts.

The trees are carefully uprooted using a technique that exposes their roots without causing harm. Once removed, the trees are handed over to the Sanliurfa Regional Forestry Directorate. They are replanted in designated areas in Şanlıurfa and Birecik, with any trees in need of rehabilitation potted before replanting.

Necmi Karul, archaeologist and head of the Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe excavations, explained to the state-run Anadolu Agency that since excavations began in 1995, landowners had increased the number of olive trees to align with expropriation compensation. He noted that the trees resulted in unintended damage to the site.

"As the trees grew, their roots began to damage the remains beneath the surface. Therefore, they must be relocated," Karul said. "We waited for the right season, and now is the perfect time to move them."

Karul added that next year’s excavation strategy will be determined after conducting geo-electromagnetic surveys in areas where the olive trees were relocated.

He emphasized that protecting the archaeological site’s structures remains the priority while expanding excavation efforts. "There are around 800 trees, ranging in age, with the largest about 15 years old — neither too big nor too small," Karul noted.

"A much larger area than the excavated site at Göbeklitepe is covered with olive trees, which poses a significant obstacle to expanding the excavation. Once the trees are relocated at the right time, there will be no issues, clearing the way for further excavation," he said.

"We will not allow any tree to be cut down here. Just as we protect the archaeological site, it is essential to also protect the surrounding environment," Karul added.

