Global warming threatens marine life in Black Sea

  • October 01 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Due to the effect of global warming, the water temperature of the Black Sea is rising abnormally, so much so that the marine biome of the partly-landlocked sea has come under a dire threat, Turkish experts have said

A scientific study led by Barış Salihoğlu, director of the Institute of Marine Sciences of the Middle East Technical University, shows that the Black Sea is under irreparable danger due to global warming.

Noting that the seawater temperature in the Black Sea has increased by 2 degrees Celsius in the last 60 years due to climate change, scientists warned that the ecosystem of the sea would irreversibly deteriorate if precautions were not taken.

Evaluating the research prepared with the contributions of Ezgi Şahin Yücel, Valeria Ibello and Mustafa Yücel, the director noted that the seas in the European continent were affected in different ways by climate change.

He noted that the Black Sea is one of the seas most affected by global warming and human factors, which are actually called multiple pressures.

Warning that the entire system of ocean currents will change due to the warming of the Black Sea, the academic stated that this situation would cause the oxygen-free waters in the sea to approach the surface.

Reminding that sea creatures cannot live in the Black Sea at a depth of nearly 100 meters, the expert underlined that marine life would be adversely affected by this situation due to the disappearance of the cold intermediate layer and the approach of the oxygen-free water to the surface.

