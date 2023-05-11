Global warming may increase cardiovascular cases: Experts

Global warming may increase cardiovascular cases: Experts

ISTANBUL
Global warming may increase cardiovascular cases: Experts

Global warming accelerating in Türkiye, along with the rest of the world, due to the record carbon monoxide concentration in the atmosphere may lead to an increase in cardiovascular and brain diseases, experts warn.

“Greenhouse gases are mainly released due to the combustion of fossil fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas, forming a layer in the upper atmosphere. This layer prevents a certain part of the heat reaching the earth with the sun’s rays from being emitted into space, causing it to be trapped close to the earth,” explained Hasan Bayram, the vice president of the Turkish Thoracic Society.

The expert pointed to the report issued last week by the Mauna Loa Observatory, operating under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), revealing that the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has reached the record level of 424.76 ppm, while the figure was 420.19 ppm on the same date last year.

Levels of other greenhouse gases, methane and nitric oxide, are also on the rise, say experts.

Underlining that heat waves increase deaths due to respiratory system, cardiovascular diseases and brain diseases in direct proportion, experts detected an increase of 2 degrees Celsius in the average temperatures in the last 30 years recorded in Türkiye.

“Especially the inner, southwestern and southeastern parts of Türkiye are in serious danger of desertification,” Bayram also said, urging authorities to take urgent measures as many studies in recent years have revealed that desert dust increases deaths as it further aggravates heart and lung diseases.

For his part, Selahattin İncecik, a professor from Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ), said the carbon dioxide level continues to rise with the increase in the use of fossil fuels. “The carbon dioxide emissions exceeding 37 billion tons per year are the most important result of global climate change,” he said, suggesting limiting human activities as they are the main reason behind it.

WORLD Ukraines occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

    Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

  2. Israeli-Palestinian fighting intensifies as Egyptian cease-fire efforts falter

    Israeli-Palestinian fighting intensifies as Egyptian cease-fire efforts falter

  3. US readies for asylum surge as Covid border rules expire

    US readies for asylum surge as Covid border rules expire

  4. Antakya Choir performs in Gaziantep

    Antakya Choir performs in Gaziantep

  5. Supreme Court rules overtime pay for workers

    Supreme Court rules overtime pay for workers
Recommended
Maiden’s Tower set to reopen following renovation

Maiden’s Tower set to reopen following renovation
Intercontinental package delivery made by drones

Intercontinental package delivery made by drones
Demand for unlicensed weapons increases

Demand for unlicensed weapons increases
Supreme Court rules overtime pay for workers

Supreme Court rules overtime pay for workers
Quake damage restricts electoral campaigns in region

Quake damage restricts electoral campaigns in region
Türkiye, Syria top diplomats meet officially for first time in Moscow since 2011

Türkiye, Syria top diplomats meet officially for first time in Moscow since 2011
WORLD Ukraines occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Russia intends to relocate around 3,100 Ukrainian staff from Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine’s atomic energy company claimed Wednesday, warning of a potential “catastrophic lack of qualified personnel” at the Zaporizhzhia facility in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 24 million passengers

Turkish Airlines carries 24 million passengers

Turkish Airlines (THY) carried 23.6 million passengers in the January-April period, up nearly 34 percent from a year ago.
SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.