Global warming may increase cardiovascular cases: Experts

ISTANBUL

Global warming accelerating in Türkiye, along with the rest of the world, due to the record carbon monoxide concentration in the atmosphere may lead to an increase in cardiovascular and brain diseases, experts warn.

“Greenhouse gases are mainly released due to the combustion of fossil fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas, forming a layer in the upper atmosphere. This layer prevents a certain part of the heat reaching the earth with the sun’s rays from being emitted into space, causing it to be trapped close to the earth,” explained Hasan Bayram, the vice president of the Turkish Thoracic Society.

The expert pointed to the report issued last week by the Mauna Loa Observatory, operating under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), revealing that the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has reached the record level of 424.76 ppm, while the figure was 420.19 ppm on the same date last year.

Levels of other greenhouse gases, methane and nitric oxide, are also on the rise, say experts.

Underlining that heat waves increase deaths due to respiratory system, cardiovascular diseases and brain diseases in direct proportion, experts detected an increase of 2 degrees Celsius in the average temperatures in the last 30 years recorded in Türkiye.

“Especially the inner, southwestern and southeastern parts of Türkiye are in serious danger of desertification,” Bayram also said, urging authorities to take urgent measures as many studies in recent years have revealed that desert dust increases deaths as it further aggravates heart and lung diseases.

For his part, Selahattin İncecik, a professor from Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ), said the carbon dioxide level continues to rise with the increase in the use of fossil fuels. “The carbon dioxide emissions exceeding 37 billion tons per year are the most important result of global climate change,” he said, suggesting limiting human activities as they are the main reason behind it.