ANTALYA
Global voices, timeless classics to take Aspendos stage

The 32nd International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival will take place between Sept. 14 and Oct. 1, once again merging history, art and nature in a unique harmony at the ancient Aspendos Theater.

 

Drawing thousands of local and international art enthusiasts each year, the 2,000-year-old Roman theater, celebrated for its unmatched acoustics and atmosphere, will host an illustrious program of three operas and three ballets, featuring world-renowned soloists and guest ensembles.

 

The festival will open on Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. with Giacomo Puccini’s celebrated opera “Turandot,” co-produced by the Ankara and Antalya State Opera and Ballet directorates. Directed by the acclaimed Italian stage director Vincenza Grisostomi Travaglini, the production transports audiences to the mysterious ambiance of the Far East, unfolding a story of passion, defiance and love.

 

The lead roles will be performed by soprano Olga Maslova, praised worldwide for her powerful voice and artistry, and tenor Riccardo Massi, known for his commanding stage presence. They will be accompanied by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet Orchestra under the conductor Lorenzo Casriota Skanderberg, alongside the Ankara and Antalya State Opera and Ballet choruses led by Mahir Seyrek and Ivan Pekhov.

 

On Sept. 17, Mikis Theodorakis’ “Zorba” ballet will bring Nikos Kazantzakis’ celebrated novel to the stage, presented by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet. The performance is choreographed and scripted by Lorca Massine, with set and costume designs by Gürcan Kubilay and Tülay Şimşek.

 

The festival will continue on Sept. 20, with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless masterpiece “Swan Lake,” performed by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet under the baton of conductor İbrahim Yazıcı.

 

On Sept. 24, Ludwig Minkus’ “Don Quixote” will be staged by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet, with choreography by Marius Petipa, restaged by G. Armağan Davran and Ayşe Fidanlık, and conducted by Hakan Kalkan.

 

Giacomo Puccini’s monumental “Tosca” will be staged on Sept. 27, by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet. Featuring soprano Nurdan Küçükekmekci and international guest tenor Ivan Magriny, the production will be conducted by Lorenzo Casriota Skanderberg, with choral direction by Mahir Seyrek.

 

The festival will close on Oct. 1, with Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata, performed by Ali-Shir Nevai State Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater from Uzbekistan. Directed by Konstantin Kamynin and conducted by Viacheslav Shernukho-Volich, the ensemble — renowned for its innovative approach to classical works — will present a stirring performance that blends Verdi’s dramatic score with their distinct artistic interpretation.

