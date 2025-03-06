Global sea ice cover hits record low in February

COPENHAGEN

Global sea ice cover reached a historic low in February, Europe's climate monitor said on Thursday, with temperatures spiking up to 11C above average near the North Pole as the world continued its persistent heat streak.

Copernicus Climate Change Service said last month was the third hottest February, with planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions stoking global temperatures.

That helped push combined Antarctic and Arctic sea ice cover, ocean water that freezes and floats on the surface, to a record minimum extent of 16.04 million square kilometers on Feb. 7, Copernicus said.

"February 2025 continues the streak of record or near-record temperatures observed throughout the last two years," said Samantha Burgess of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which runs the Copernicus climate monitor.

"One of the consequences of a warmer world is melting sea ice, and the record or near-record low sea ice cover at both poles has pushed global sea ice cover to an all-time minimum."

Decreased ice cover has serious impacts over time on weather, people and ecosystems, not just within the region, but globally.

When highly reflective snow and ice give way to dark blue ocean, the same amount of the sun's energy that was bounced back into space is absorbed by water instead, accelerating the pace of global warming.

Antarctic sea ice, which largely drives the global figure at this time of year, was 26 percent below average across February, Copernicus said.

It said the region may have hit its annual summer minimum towards the end of the month, adding that if confirmed in March this would be the second-lowest minimum in the satellite record.