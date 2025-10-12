Global investors gather in Istanbul for strategic talks

ISTANBUL

Ministers, public and private sector leaders and 33 international investors from 11 countries convened at the Presidential Working Office in Istanbul, representing a combined portfolio value of $15 trillion.

Following the closed-door Investment Advisory Council (YDK) meeting, chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, a final communiqué emphasized that foreign direct investment (FDI) remains one of the most critical drivers of Türkiye’s economic transformation.

Türkiye has secured a total of $282 billion in investments since 2003, as of July 2025.

The communiqué highlighted that FDI inflows reached $11.3 billion in 2024 and, on an annualized basis, climbed to $13.8 billion by July 2025 — marking the highest level in recent years.

The statement underlined that Türkiye’s reform agenda to attract new investments continues with determination, aiming to further strengthen this momentum. Since 2004, YDK meetings have served as a platform bringing together global business leaders and Türkiye’s top policymakers, offering an international perspective on improving the country’s investment climate.

This year’s gathering once again brought senior executives of international companies to Istanbul, where two dedicated sessions were held on global supply chains and digital investment.

Key topics discussed included expanding Türkiye’s green energy capacity, strengthening logistics infrastructure, promoting artificial intelligence technologies, advancing digital infrastructure, stabilizing supply chains and boosting human capital in the field of twin transformation.

On the sidelines of the YDK meeting, the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment and Finance Office signed a memorandum of understanding with Amadeus, a leading travel and transportation technology company. The agreement aims to strengthen Türkiye’s travel and tourism ecosystem through digital technologies in tourism and transportation.