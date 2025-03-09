Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

ISTANBUL
Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

World food prices rose 1.6 percent in February on a monthly basis, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said. 

While the meat price index remained stable last month, all other price indices saw increases, with the most significant increases seen in sugar, dairy, and vegetable oils, the organization stated.

World food prices are still 20.7 percent below the peak level reached in March 2022 – just after the start of the Ukraine war – the FAO added.

In February, the cereal price index rose 0.7 percent.

"Wheat export prices increased month-on-month, driven by tighter domestic supplies in the Russian Federation, which constrained export volumes and shifted demand to other suppliers, adding upward pressure on global prices,” said the FAO.

Vegetable oil prices rose 2 percent, driven by higher quotations across palm, rapeseed, soy and sunflower oils.

Dairy prices rose 4 percent, with prices across all major dairy products showing increases in February.

Sugar prices saw the highest increase in the month with 6.6 percent.

"The increase in world sugar prices was driven by concerns over tighter global supplies in the 2024/25 season,” it said.

"International poultry meat prices declined, driven by abundant global supplies primarily due to high export availabilities from Brazil, despite continuing avian influenza outbreaks in other major producing countries,” it added.

World food prices also rose 9.7 percent year-on-year in February.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye backs Syrias stability amid Latakia clashes

Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes

    Türkiye backs Syria's stability amid Latakia clashes

  2. Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

    Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

  3. US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

    US ends Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity

  4. Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces

    Government agency cracks down on fraudulent divorces

  5. Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye

    Arctic treaty comes into effect in Türkiye
Recommended
US economic worries mount amid tariffs, workforce cuts

US economic worries mount amid tariffs, workforce cuts
Over 150 oil exploration wells to be drilled this year: Minister

Over 150 oil exploration wells to be drilled this year: Minister
Defense industry aims to boost exports to $11 billion by 2028

Defense industry aims to boost exports to $11 billion by 2028
Treasury posts $10.9 billion cash deficit in February

Treasury posts $10.9 billion cash deficit in February
Developers gearing up for new housing projects amid strong demand

Developers gearing up for new housing projects amid strong demand
Lebanon needs $11B for recovery, reconstruction: World Bank

Lebanon needs $11B for recovery, reconstruction: World Bank
WORLD Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza. The full effects of that are not immediately clear, but the territory's desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water.
ECONOMY Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

Global food prices increased by 1.6 percent in February: FAO

World food prices rose 1.6 percent in February on a monthly basis, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said. 

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿