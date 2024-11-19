Glastonbury 2025 tickets sell out in 35 minutes

LONDON

Tickets for next year's Glastonbury Festival sold out within 35 minutes on Nov. 17, with more than 200,000 people expected to attend the world-renowned musical celebration in rural southwest England.

Sales opened at 9 a.m. and event organizers posted on the social media platform X at 9.35am that "Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 have now sold out."

British-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa and indie-rockers Coldplay were among the headliners in 2024, and talks are reportedly already under way to secure acts for next year's festival, which will run from June 25 to 29.

The sight of thousands of tents dotting the fields at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton has become one of the symbols of British summer since the festival was first held 1970.

Alongside around 3,000 performances set to take place across some 80 stages, the festival also features night-long parties, art installations and lively parades.

The standard ticket for next year's event was priced at 373.50 pounds ($471.50).

Glasto, as the festival is popularly known, was inspired by Britain's 1960s counterculture and hippie movements, with its first iteration as the Pilton Festival in 1970.

Organizer Emily Eavis has said the event is set to take a break in 2026 to "give the land a rest."