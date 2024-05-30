Glass Terrace of Ihlara Valley opened

AKSARAY

The Glass Terrace, built by Aksaray Municipality in the Ihlara Valley, the second largest canyon in the world, has opened with a ceremony on May 28 by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

With many churches and historical buildings, Ihlara Valley has a unique geography through which the Melendiz Stream passes. The Glass Terrace project, implemented by Aksaray Municipality to observe the natural and historical heritage more closely, aims to increase the tourism potential of the region.

Making a speech after examining the valley and the glass terrace, Ersoy said, “The Ihlara Glass Terrace and Cafeteria Project will give the opportunity to watch the Ihlara Valley, one of the largest canyon valleys in the world and reveal the impressive beauties of nature from above. Ihlara Valley is one of the most precious places in our country with its historical and natural beauty. With every step you take into the depths of the valley, it is possible to come across traces of civilizations that have lived here throughout history. There are 105 churches in it. You can also pass through the valley via the Melendiz Stream. The Glass Terrace will allow these unique beauties to be seen more closely and will offer unforgettable experiences to our visitors.”

Stating that the ministry is working to protect the historical and natural heritage in every corner of the country, Ersoy said, “This project has the potential to become a great center of attraction. Built at an altitude of 150 meters above the valley, with an open area of ​​12 meters and a glass terrace of 150 square meters, it will offer visitors the opportunity to view the Ihlara Valley from the most beautiful point in a wide perspective. The project is considered an integrated project and is enriched with social facilities. With a circulation space for 200 people, the project includes a walking path, photo shooting point, parking lot, prayer room and a cafeteria section.”

The minister said that a special environmental arrangement and grave study was also carried out for the project.

“The Ihlara Valley ruins, which are visited by approximately 1 million tourists every year, not only offer historical and natural beauties, but also offer opportunities to tourists on a magnificent 14-kilometer-long trekking track. Also, the last stage of this project, the welcome center, will provide entrance from within the town of Ihlara. Visitors entering the valley from Ihlara town center will have the opportunity to walk 14 kilometers uninterruptedly to Selime Cathedral. In addition, we continue to work on the Selime Cathedral Welcome Center and Landscaping Project, one of the most special historical places in Cappadocia. I am sure that the Glass Terrace project will make significant contributions to the city's tourism and economy. In the first phase, it is expected that 2,000 tourists will visit the Glass Terrace daily,” Ersoy said.

In the central Anatolian province of Aksaray’s Güzelyurt district, the Ihlara Valley is among one of the world’s biggest canyons. The valley resembles an open-air museum with its historical and natural beauty, and attracts visitors for its hiking routes and magnificent scenery.