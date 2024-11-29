Glass bottles being repurposed into ornaments in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR

In Cappadocia, known for its scenic beauty and iconic fairy chimneys, glass waste and discarded bottles left by visitors are being repurposed into decorative items and other products, crafted by blending them with the region's rich local soil.

As part of a collaboration between the Ahiler Development Agency (AHİKA) and Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University’s (NEVÜ) Faculty of Fine Arts, discarded glass and bottles are being recycled and reintegrated into the local economy.

Glass waste and bottles are collected from hotels, restaurants and trash bins in the region as part of the program, which was initiated last year. These materials are processed at NEVÜ’s campus in the Avanos district.

The glass and bottles are sorted by color, cleaned and ground into different sizes. They are then combined with clay used in the region for making ceramics and pottery. Shaped into various forms by academics and students, the objects are fired in kilns at 1,040 degrees Celsius, transforming them into decorative items, artwork and functional products.

Tibethan Memişoğlu, the regional development specialist at AHİKA's Investment Support Office, stated that the project is expected to contribute positively to the region's image.

While conducting research on the tourism value chain in Cappadocia, Memişoğlu noticed the environmental damage caused by glass waste and bottles.

"As part of the project, we consulted local experts and artists. Collaborating with university academics, we discovered that glass waste could be melted down or ground into powder to create various products. This initiative not only introduces new products to the region but also fosters an important perception among artists about repurposing waste. The increase in tourist numbers is significant for social and economic development, but this activity also leads to consumption-related issues. To minimize these disadvantages, we launched this initiative," he said.

Associate Professor Betül Aytepe Serinsu, a faculty member in NEVÜ's Department of Ceramics and Glass, said that glass has been a valued material throughout history, enriched by the techniques of different civilizations.

Serinsu noted that their project not only introduces a new perspective on utilizing glass waste but also marks a significant step in raising awareness about recycling through presentations given to students.