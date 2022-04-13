Girls’ math team gets second prize in Europe

  • April 13 2022 07:00:00

A Turkish team consisting of four girls aged between 12 and 16 has bagged four medals at the 11th European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO), held in the city of Eger in Hungary, and became second out of the 31 international teams.

“We have blazed a trail in history by being second in Europe,” Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan wrote in her Twitter post, congratulating the four winners.

Among the winners, İrem Gülce Yazgan bagged a gold medal in the tournament held between April 6 and 12, Melek Güngör and Sena Başaran bagged silver medals, while Cemre Çetin won a bronze.

“I congratulate our girls who return to our country with medals from the olympiad wholeheartedly,” the first lady wrote.

The European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad is an international mathematics competition similar in style to the International Mathematical Olympiad, with two papers taken on consecutive days.

Participating countries send teams consisting of four female mathematicians of school age. EGMO 2014 was held in Turkey.

The host country of EGMO 2023 will be Slovenia. The country to host EGMO 2024 has not been announced yet.

