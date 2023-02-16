Girl rescued from rubble 248 hours after quake

Girl rescued from rubble 248 hours after quake

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Girl rescued from rubble 248 hours after quake

Turkish rescuers on Feb. 16 pulled a 17-year-girl from the rubble of last week's devastating earthquake, as hopes fade of finding more survivors.

Aleyna Ölmez was rescued 248 hours after the 7.8-magnitude quake flattened entire cities, killing nearly 40,000 people across southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria.

"She looked to be in good health. She opened and closed her eyes," coal miner Ali Akdoğan, who took part in the rescue effort, told AFP in Kahramanmaraş, a city near the quake's epicentre.

"We have been working here in this building for a week now... We came here with the hope of hearing sounds," he said.

"We are happy whenever we find a living thing - even a cat."

The girl's uncle tearfully hugged the rescuers one by one, saying: "We will never forget you."

 

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster

NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster
LATEST NEWS

  1. NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster

    NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster

  2. Girl rescued from rubble 248 hours after quake

    Girl rescued from rubble 248 hours after quake

  3. Over 115 billion Turkish Liras donated in joint broadcast

    Over 115 billion Turkish Liras donated in joint broadcast

  4. Elazığ included in quake-hit provinces

    Elazığ included in quake-hit provinces

  5. Türkiye condemns PKK propaganda at European Parliament session

    Türkiye condemns PKK propaganda at European Parliament session
Recommended
NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster

NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after quake disaster
Over 115 billion Turkish Liras donated in joint broadcast

Over 115 billion Turkish Liras donated in joint broadcast
Elazığ included in quake-hit provinces

Elazığ included in quake-hit provinces
Türkiye condemns PKK propaganda at European Parliament session

Türkiye condemns PKK propaganda at European Parliament session
Turks rally to help quake victims

Turks rally to help quake victims
Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties

'Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties'
WORLD Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday that she plans to step down after more than eight years in office, amid criticism of her drive to expand transgender rights and her strategy for achieving independence from the United Kingdom.

ECONOMY Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor

Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor

U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard to be his top economic advisor, ahead of a potential reelection campaign and as the administration battles stubbornly high inflation.

SPORTS Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor hosts Basel in a UEFA Conference League playoff match on Feb. 16 in a game that will be used to help relief efforts for the survivors of Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.