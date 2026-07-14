Giresun Island welcomes visitors after tourism upgrades

Giresun Island welcomes visitors after tourism upgrades

GİRESUN
Giresun Island welcomes visitors after tourism upgrades

Visitors to Giresun Island, a small Black Sea island known for its mythology, archaeological remains and natural habitat, are exploring the site with newly upgraded facilities following a major redevelopment project aimed at boosting tourism.

The island, located off Türkiye’s northeastern coast, is home to medieval fortification walls, the ruins of a monastery and chapel, ancient cisterns and tombs, as well as colonies of seabirds including cormorants and gulls. Associated with legends of the Amazons and other ancient myths, it is regarded as one of the region’s most distinctive cultural and natural attractions.

A 32 million Turkish Liras ($680,000) environmental improvement project carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry has introduced new walking paths, three viewing terraces, seating areas, a visitor reception center, security and ticket facilities, a cafe, restrooms, lighting and directional signs to improve accessibility while preserving the island’s character.

Boat tours to the roughly four-hectare island resumed in June, allowing visitors to reach historical landmarks more easily and enjoy panoramic views from the newly built observation decks.

First-time visitor Arzu Kaya said she had long wanted to see the island after discovering it on social media. “We completed our tour. It was a wonderful experience for our children as well. The walking paths are beautiful and everything has been done very well,” she said, adding that the island’s natural environment should be carefully protected.

Yaşar Ünal, leader of a local scout group that has previously camped on the island, said the site’s blend of history and mythology makes it unique. Referring to local traditions linking the island to the legendary Amazons, he said recent improvements had made it “a much better place” for visitors.

Tour operator Gökhan Akkuş said the redevelopment had significantly enhanced the visitor experience and expressed optimism about growing international interest during the peak summer season.

He noted that a tour group from Greece had recently visited the island and said operators were promoting the destination in Middle Eastern markets, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Oman, in anticipation of an increase in foreign visitors throughout July and the rest of the summer.

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