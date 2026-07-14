Rare Ottoman silk carpet preserved in original condition for nearly 300 years

Rare Ottoman silk carpet preserved in original condition for nearly 300 years

NEVŞEHİR
Rare Ottoman silk carpet preserved in original condition for nearly 300 years

A rare Ottoman silk carpet woven nearly 300 years ago for the imperial palaces has retained its original condition without undergoing any restoration, showcasing the enduring artistry and craftsmanship of Ottoman silk weaving.

The pure silk carpet, produced in the northwestern city of Bursa during the 18th century, is now on display in the Cappadocia region in central Türkiye.

Measuring approximately 2 meters by 1.5 meters, the carpet is among the earliest palace prayer rugs designed with a mihrab (prayer niche) motif. Bursa, one of the Ottoman Empire’s leading silk-weaving centers, was renowned for producing luxurious textiles commissioned for the imperial court.

Silk carpets are regarded among the world’s most valuable handcrafted textiles, admired for their soft texture, lustrous finish and intricate patterns. Their exceptionally high knot density allows artisans to create remarkably detailed motifs, while proper preservation enables them to retain their beauty for centuries.

“This is one of the earliest mihrab-designed carpets woven entirely from pure silk for Ottoman palaces,” a carpet sales representative said. “Its greatest distinction is that it has survived for nearly three centuries without any restoration.”

The representative said the carpet’s value is beyond estimation, adding that every knot and motif reflects centuries of history.

“Our goal is to preserve this historical heritage and pass it on to future generations in its original state,” the representative said. “For us, it is not simply a carpet but a living historical artifact.”

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