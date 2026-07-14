Bayraktar KIZILELMA completes supersonic missile firing test

ANKARA

Türkiye’s first unmanned fighter aircraft, Bayraktar KIZILELMA, has struck a target in a live-fire test using Roketsan’s JET-230 air-to-surface supersonic missile, developer Baykar said.

The company said the test marked another stage in the development of the aircraft as new capabilities continue to be integrated into the platform.

The firing test was conducted at the 5th Main Jet Base Command in Merzifon.

The serial production model with tail number S2 took off from Baykar’s AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Çorlu, Tekirdağ, on July 8 and was later transferred to Merzifon for preparations.

Baykar said the aircraft took off on July 11 carrying two JET-230 supersonic missiles under its wings and flew toward a target over the sea.

KIZILELMA launched the missile from a range of more than 120 kilometers and hit the target, the company said.

The test demonstrated the aircraft’s ability to conduct air-to-surface missions with supersonic munitions, it added.

Baykar Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Selçuk Bayraktar, who led the test, congratulated the team after the firing.

“Another milestone has been completed. I sincerely congratulate you all,” Bayraktar said.

Baykar said the integration of domestically developed munitions into KIZILELMA has accelerated in recent months.

The aircraft has previously carried out tests with the GÖKDOĞAN air-to-air missile and guided munitions including TOLUN, TEBER-82, KGK and LGK-82.

The company said the JET-230 integration expands the aircraft’s operational capability against different target types.

In December 2025, two Bayraktar KIZILELMA prototypes carried out an autonomous close-formation flight using swarm autonomy algorithms developed by Baykar, the company said.

A month earlier, KIZILELMA struck an aerial target with the GÖKDOĞAN beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile in a test off Sinop, using target data from ASELSAN’s MURAD AESA radar.

Baykar said it has financed its projects with its own resources and recorded $2.2 billion in exports last year, with exports accounting for 90 percent of its revenue.

The company said it has signed export agreements with 39 countries, including 36 for Bayraktar TB2 drones and 16 for Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicles.