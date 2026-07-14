Deniz Lake a paradise of natural splendor

Deniz Lake a paradise of natural splendor

KARS
Deniz Lake a paradise of natural splendor

Deniz Lake, among the mountains north of the Aras Valley in the northeastern province of Kars’ Kağızman, is drawing nature lovers with its breathtaking scenery, fresh mountain air and rich biodiversity.

The lake offers contrasting landscapes throughout the year, blanketed in snow during winter and surrounded by vibrant shades of green and blue in summer.

Located 1,898 meters above sea level and covering an area of approximately 1,125 square meters, the lake stands out for its unspoiled natural setting and walking trails around its shores.
Fed by rain and snowmelt, the tectonic lake provides a habitat for numerous migratory bird species as well as common carp.

Previously stocked with thousands of carp under the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s “Türkiye’s Inland Waters Fish Stocking Project,” the lake is carefully protected by residents of Çengilli village, who work to preserve its natural character.

Protected as a natural conservation site since 2020, Deniz Lake has become an attractive destination for visitors seeking camping opportunities and a peaceful retreat in nature.
Visitor Muhammed Taşdemir told state-run Anadolu Agency that he was impressed by Deniz Lake, located high in the mountains of Kağızman.

Explaining that the lake is carefully preserved by nearby villagers, Taşdemir said, “It is a beautiful and remarkable place with stunning natural scenery. We had no difficulty getting here. We came after hearing about its natural beauty. The air and water are clean, and the fish are wonderful. People can come here to relax and recharge.”

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