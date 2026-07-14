3,000-year-old tomb uncovered near Egypt’s Luxor

3,000-year-old tomb uncovered near Egypt’s Luxor

LUXOR
3,000-year-old tomb uncovered near Egypt’s Luxor

Archaeologists uncovered a 3,000-year-old tomb near the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, authorities said on July 12, the latest in a series of discoveries that officials hope will boost tourism.


The tomb, identified as belonging to a man named Paser, was found by a Dutch archaeological mission from Leiden University in the Sheikh Abd el-Qurna necropolis on Luxor’s West Bank, according to Egypt’s tourism and antiquities ministry.

Specialists believe the tomb dates to the Ramesside period, which spans Egypt’s 19th and 20th dynasties, based on the artistic style of its inscriptions.

Located east of a previously known burial site, the tomb follows the traditional layout of private Theban tombs from the New Kingdom (1570-1069 BC), they added.

It consists of an open courtyard leading to a rock-cut chapel shaped like an inverted “T,” with burial chambers carved beneath ground level.

Archaeologists found several well-preserved architectural elements in the courtyard, including a mudbrick bench designed to hold a funerary stela and a staircase flanked by sloping ramps leading to the entrance.

Inside, inscriptions bearing Paser’s name depict him worshipping various deities inside shrines, as well as seated with his wife before an offering table.

The excavation team said further documentation and study will continue in order to determine who was buried in the tomb and to better understand its historical and archaeological context.

ancient egypt,

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