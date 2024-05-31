Giant pandas to return to Washington's National Zoo

WASHINGTON

Months after the nation's capital bid an emotional farewell to its giant pandas, the National Zoo is expecting a renewed surge in panda-mania with the announcement that two more of the furry black-and-white icons will be coming to Washington.

The zoo announced on May 29 that a fresh agreement had been struck with the Chinese government, and a pair of adult pandas would be arriving from China by the end of the year. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said the incoming pair are Bao Li and Qing Bao.

“We’re thrilled to announce the next chapter of our breeding and conservation partnership begins by welcoming two new bears, including a descendent of our beloved panda family, to Washington, D.C.,” said Brandie Smith, the zoo’s director. “This historic moment is proof positive our collaboration with Chinese colleagues has made an irrefutable impact.”

Giant pandas are prized in Washington and around the nation and the world. The number of pandas in American zoos has dwindled as loan agreements lapsed during diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China that remain high. Washington's three pandas returned to China last November.

Word of the new exchange agreement spread quickly through the National Zoo grounds Wednesday, with multiple signs announcing, “The Pandas Are Coming!” and fresh displays of panda-themed merchandise holding a prominent place in the gift shops.

When they arrive, the pandas will spend several weeks in quarantine with limited human contact as zoo staffers work to acclimate them to their new environment.