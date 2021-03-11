Giant fresco appears in floating Benin village

  • March 11 2021 09:24:00

Giant fresco appears in floating Benin village

GANVIE-Agence France-Presse
Giant fresco appears in floating Benin village

On a small island surrounded by hundreds of wooden huts on stilts, in the middle of Lake Nokoue in southeast Benin, a giant painting is taking shape.

For the past three hours, in 41 degrees Celsius (106F) heat, French artist Saype has been busy transforming a playground in the floating village of Ganvie.

Shapes gradually appear on the grass in grey and black paint from the nozzle of his sprayer.

Fishermen, women selling fish, and children from the village are gathered around him, observing the scene with wonder as a drone hovers above their heads.

"No one knows yet what this man is doing," resident Sonagnon Dagbedji says, his eyes fixed on Saype.

The 33-year-old says he’s seen paintings before in a local gallery, "but painting on the grass? That’s a first."
It’s not just the art attracting curious residents - the artist himself intrigues many.

"Seeing a white man coming to Ganvie to paint, that’s an event in itself," said another resident, Sokin Agodokpedji.

"We were told the final result would be special so we are waiting," said the eager 25-year-old fisherman.

At last, the fresco is ready. Onlookers congregate to watch a video from the drone’s camera on a small screen.
The strokes of paint have formed into two giant interlaced hands.

For Saype, whose real name is Guillaume Legros, this painting is part of "the largest human chain in the world."

The "Beyond Walls" project started in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower and has over several years travelled around the world, reaching Andorra, Berlin, Geneva, Ouagadougou, Yamoussoukro, Turin, Istanbul and Cape Town before coming to Benin’s floating village of Ganvie.

"We are at a point in history where the world is polarising, and where a part of people are more and more turning in on themselves," Saype wrote in a presentation on the project.

The interlaced hands are "a symbol of kindness and goodwill between people," he says, "to try and build bridges."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Israel says ready to cooperate with Turkey on east Med gas

    Israel says ready to cooperate with Turkey on east Med gas

  2. Turkey urges KRG to correct planned stamp covering Turkish territory

    Turkey urges KRG to correct planned stamp covering Turkish territory

  3. Erdoğan, Putin remotely start nuclear reactor construction

    Erdoğan, Putin remotely start nuclear reactor construction

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,227 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,821,943

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,227 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,821,943

  5. Restaurant owners call for longer business hours

    Restaurant owners call for longer business hours
Recommended
Vivid world of Mediterranean Sea in book

Vivid world of Mediterranean Sea in book
Hollywood directors nominate two women for top prize in historic first

Hollywood directors nominate two women for top prize in historic first
Young Turkish flutist wins British Flute Society award

Young Turkish flutist wins British Flute Society award
Caves in Ayazini village fascinate visitors

Caves in Ayazini village fascinate visitors
Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties
Beloved Turkish actor Rasim Öztekin dies at 62

Beloved Turkish actor Rasim Öztekin dies at 62
WORLD Japan falls silent to mark decade since tsunami disaster

Japan falls silent to mark decade since tsunami disaster

Japan fell silent on March 11 to mark 10 years since the worst natural disaster in the country’s living memory: a powerful earthquake, deadly tsunami and nuclear meltdown that traumatized a nation.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 12.2% in January

Unemployment rate at 12.2% in January

Unemployment in Turkey was 12.2% in January, down 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK data released on March 10. 
SPORTS Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda

Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda

Galatasaray announced on March 10 that it parted ways with Younes Belhanda.