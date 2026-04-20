‘Ghost village’ Lübbey to be revived

İZMİR

Lübbey neighborhood in the western province of İzmir’s Ödemiş district, commonly dubbed a “ghost village” due to its abandoned state and a population dwindled by migration to just a few families, is set to be transformed into a major tourism attraction.

Dating back to the Hellenistic period, Lübbey is located about 10 kilometers from the Ödemiş district center.

The neighborhood draws attention for its natural landscape and its houses made of stone, adobe and mud plaster from the Ottoman period. Lübbey contains 44 examples of civil architecture and four monumental structures, and has been declared an urban protected site by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Due to various waves of migration, only three households currently remain in the settlement.

The deserted houses and silent daily life have led the historic neighborhood to be called a “ghost village,” but it is expected to be revived through upcoming projects.

İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban, who inspected the area, told Anadolu Agency that Lübbey has gained activity after being added to the Efeler Yolu cultural route, noting that he has joined these hikes for the second time.

Elban said the neighborhood is a special place with its historical and natural character, adding that restoration of the historic mosque in the area is nearing completion.

Stating that work continues to restore historical structures, Elban said the area will become a center of attraction once deficiencies are completed.

Explaining the abandonment process of the village, Elban said the mysterious stories told about it do not reflect the truth and that migration was caused by a lack of infrastructure. He noted that electricity and water reached a nearby plateau before the village, and residents moved there.

Elban said abandoned houses deteriorated over time, and added:

“Later, different stories were invented about this place like ‘ghost village.’ Electricity has come back. Now it has water, and there will be a healthier network system, water and sewage infrastructure. There are new intentions by people to buy old houses here and restore them. With this infrastructure, this place will once again become a center of attraction.”

He also noted that documentaries and films have been shot in the area, and that academics are working on a book about the historical struggle story.

Ödemiş Deputy Mayor Muhittin Cumhur Şener said Lübbey hosted fighters who resisted occupying forces during the War of Independence, giving the area special historical importance.

He stated that restoration work on the village mosque is ongoing, adding that it features a structure where stone and wood are well combined, with architectural elements such as Bursa arches and Bağdadi construction techniques (a method where thin wooden strips are nailed onto a timber frame and coated with lime plaster).

Şener said the area reflects traces of a past settlement and a life once lived in nature, and noted that restoration is expected to be completed in one and two months.

He added that most of the nearly 100 houses in the area are abandoned, with restoration work ongoing in four houses and continuing in two others.