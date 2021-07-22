Germany wants very good relations with Turkey: Merkel

  • July 22 2021 17:34:00

Germany wants very good relations with Turkey: Merkel

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
Germany wants very good relations with Turkey: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on July 22 reiterated her opposition to Turkey's full membership in the European Union but voiced support for closer ties with Ankara by updating the EU-Turkey Customs Union and a key refugee agreement.

“My political view on this is well known. I didn't believe that Turkey would become an EU member, and I still don't see it joining the EU. But despite this I want to have very good relations with Turkey,” Merkel told a press conference ahead of general elections in September that will see her successor elected.

The outgoing conservative leader underlined that she has made strong efforts in recent months to improve ties between the EU and Turkey, and also cited how last month European leaders reached an agreement to pave the way for closer cooperation.

Merkel said the EU wants to modernize the 25-year-old Customs Union with Turkey and renew the 2016 refugee deal which aims at stemming irregular migration and providing support for Syrian refugees.

“Turkey is doing an excellent job of taking care of Syrian refugees. We provided support to Turkey, but of course, that was a small amount,” she said, referring to EU financial pledges as part of the 2016 refugee deal.

"I would like this agreement with Turkey to be further developed, this would be the best for the affected people,” she added.

 

Germany,

TURKEY Communications head slams ‘foreign-funded media outlets’

Communications head slams ‘foreign-funded media outlets’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Population in resort towns skyrocket

    Population in resort towns skyrocket

  2. Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

    Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

  3. Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha

    Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha

  4. Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

    Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

  5. Turkey does first exports of 'kamikaze drone' Kargu

    Turkey does first exports of 'kamikaze drone' Kargu
Recommended
Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha

Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha
Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods

Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods
Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Irans Rouhani

Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Iran's Rouhani
Turkey to continue efforts for intl recognition of Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

Turkey to continue efforts for int'l recognition of Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan
EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara

EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara
Turkey strongly condemns terror attack in Baghdad

Turkey 'strongly condemns' terror attack in Baghdad
WORLD YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube said on July 21 it had removed videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's channel for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the latest tech giant to pull his pandemic pronouncements.

ECONOMY US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

The United States and Germany on July 21 announced a deal to allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. The agreement aims to stanch fears about European dependence on Russian energy, but it was immediately assailed by critics who said it doesn’t go far enough.

SPORTS Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish National Women’s Volleyball Team players dream of taking the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that start on July 23.