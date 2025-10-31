Germany wants to see Türkiye in EU, says Chancellor Merz

ANKARA

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Thursday that Berlin wants to see Ankara join the EU, highlighting Türkiye's key role in foreign policy.

During his first visit to Türkiye as chancellor, Merz told President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan he aims to initiate a strategic dialogue on the matter at the European level, with discussions focusing on the Copenhagen criteria.

"We want to continue these discussions going forward," Merz said at a joint news conference in Ankara.

Noting the world has entered a new geopolitical phase dominated by major powers, he added: "As a German and European, we must deepen strategic partnerships, and Türkiye cannot be excluded."

"Türkiye is a very important actor in all foreign policy and security matters that concern us," Merz emphasized, pledging closer cooperation on security policy.

Middle East developments discussed

Merz highlighted talks on the Middle East, saying: "The release of hostages and progress on the ceasefire is very positive. For the first time, there is hope for lasting peace."

Thanking Erdoğan for Türkiye's contributions to peace in Gaza, he noted: "This process would not have been possible without Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. Thank you for making it happen."

Merz affirmed Germany's commitment to sustaining peace, including deploying officers to a civilian-military center in southern Israel for the first time.

He stressed the urgency of humanitarian improvements in Gaza and the need for an international security presence without Hamas involvement.

Describing Israel's actions in Gaza post-Oct. 7 as self-defense, Merz expressed hope for resolution under U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, insisting lasting peace excludes Hamas.

On whether Germany's support for Israel stems from Holocaust guilt, Merz said: "The federal government has stood by Israel since its founding... This does not mean we support every government decision without criticism."

Eurofighter deal welcomed

Merz welcomed Türkiye's pursuit of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, stating: "We agree on one point—these aircraft will serve our shared security."

He added: "We will launch a renewed strategic dialogue and engage in closer cooperation in the field of security policies—for example, on the purchase of Eurofighter aircraft."

Highlighting broader opportunities, Merz mentioned potential advancements in transportation and railways.

As NATO allies, he said Germany and Türkiye share interests against Russia's revisionism, committing to implement decisions from the NATO summit in The Hague.

On migration, Merz called cooperation "extremely important," noting more returns in May than all of 2024, with teams continuing efforts.In the new geopolitical landscape, he advocated for open dialogue on sensitive issues to harness the potential of Türkiye-Germany relations.

Marking the 64th anniversary of the Labor Agreement, Merz thanked Turkish workers in Germany: "Without these people, Germany would not have achieved its economic development in the same way 60 years ago."

Russia-Ukraine war and global talks

Discussions covered global crises, with Merz noting agreement on ending the Ukraine war swiftly.

He updated Erdoğan on EU talks regarding Trump's ceasefire proposal based on current frontlines.

Merz highlighted progress on using frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine and simultaneous EU-U.S. sanctions, enforced by the U.N., to bring Russia to negotiations.

On the Trump-Xi agreement in South Korea, Merz lacked details but hoped for lasting solutions, criticizing tariffs for creating economic imbalances.

Addressing rising xenophobia in Europe, Merz said Germany fights it regardless of cause, affirming the constitution protects Christians and Muslims alike without discrimination.