Germany vows to double data center capacity by 2030

Germany vows to double data center capacity by 2030

BERLIN
Germany vows to double data center capacity by 2030

Germany pledged to double its data center capacity by 2030 as Europe's top economy looks on nervously at the power of American tech giants.

"By 2030, we aim to at least double our data center capacity and quadruple our capacity for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing," said Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger.

"Without a massive increase in capacity, we will not be able to keep pace in the global race for AI," he told a press conference.

"Every new data center in Germany strengthens our digital sovereignty," he added.

Spooked by a lack of big European tech champions to compete with U.S. giants, EU leaders have scrambled to build out digital infrastructure and pushed "digital sovereignty" as an alternative to reliance on U.S. technology.

The worries have only grown as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has taken a more confrontational tone with EU leaders on issues from trade to defense.

Harald Wehnes, professor of computer science at the University of Wuerzburg, praised the government's strategy but told AFP that building out capacity did not by itself guarantee digital sovereignty.

"Computing power is the raw material of the digital age. Those who lack their own will inevitably outsource innovation and control over their data abroad, running the risk of becoming a digital colony," he said.

"But a Google or Amazon Web Services data center in Frankfurt is still subject to US law," he added.

"Real sovereignty only comes once operators are fully subject to European law."

Speaking alongside Wildberger, Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche said the government would speed up approval procedures and try and provide cheap energy as part of the strategy.

"This strategy is based on the belief that data centers are about more than just digital policy," she said. "It is industrial policy. It is energy policy. It is infrastructure policy."

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