Germany to organize Gaza aid airlift: Chancellor

Germany to organize Gaza aid airlift: Chancellor

BERLIN
Germany to organize Gaza aid airlift: Chancellor

Germany will work with Jordan to airlift humanitarian aid to Gaza, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on July 28 after Israel promised to open secure routes amid international concern over hunger in the territory.

"Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will coordinate this very closely with France and the United Kingdom, which are also prepared to conduct such an airlift for food and medical supplies," he said.

"We know that this can only be a very small help for the people in Gaza, but nevertheless it is a contribution that we will gladly make," said Merz, who is due to receive Jordan's King Abdullah II in Berlin on July 29.

Merz, one of Israel's staunchest supporters in its fight against Hamas, urged Israel to "immediately improve the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza in a comprehensive and sustainable manner."

He also announced that Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will travel to the Middle East on July 31 to try to advance ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

Concern has escalated in the past week about hunger in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory after more than 21 months of war, with aid groups warning that "mass starvation" was spreading.

Israel bowed to international pressure at the weekend and announced a daily "tactical pause" in fighting in some areas.

After Israel promised to open secure aid routes, truckloads of food reached hungry Gazans on July 28 but humanitarian agencies warned vast amounts more were needed to stave off starvation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye quells four wildfires as Bursa fire rages on

Türkiye quells four wildfires as Bursa fire rages on
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP says anti-terror panel should decide with qualified majority

    CHP says anti-terror panel should decide with qualified majority

  2. Türkiye quells four wildfires as Bursa fire rages on

    Türkiye quells four wildfires as Bursa fire rages on

  3. Gaza death toll surpasses 60,000 as famine ‘unfolding’

    Gaza death toll surpasses 60,000 as famine ‘unfolding’

  4. Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline

    Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline

  5. Tax inspectors uncover record undeclared income in first half

    Tax inspectors uncover record undeclared income in first half
Recommended
Gaza death toll surpasses 60,000 as famine ‘unfolding’

Gaza death toll surpasses 60,000 as famine ‘unfolding’
Kremlin says committed to peace in Ukraine after Trumps new deadline

Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline
Tax inspectors uncover record undeclared income in first half

Tax inspectors uncover record undeclared income in first half
Thai army accuses Cambodia of breaking truce

Thai army accuses Cambodia of breaking truce
Five dead including gunman in New York office shooting spree

Five dead including gunman in New York office shooting spree
Trump says Gaza faces real starvation as death toll nears 60,000

Trump says Gaza faces 'real starvation' as death toll nears 60,000
Ukraine says at least 20 killed in Russian strikes

Ukraine says at least 20 killed in Russian strikes
WORLD Gaza death toll surpasses 60,000 as famine ‘unfolding’

Gaza death toll surpasses 60,000 as famine ‘unfolding’

More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 21-month Israel-Hamas war, as a U.N.-backed monitor on July 29 warned that famine is "now unfolding" in Gaza, with thousands of children malnourished and hunger-related deaths on the rise among the youngest.  
ECONOMY Gov’t aims to boost affordable housing with 500,000-unit projects

Gov’t aims to boost affordable housing with 500,000-unit projects

Türkiye is preparing to launch the largest housing initiative, with plans to build 500,000 new affordable units across all 81 provinces starting in the final quarter of the year.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿