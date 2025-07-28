Germany to organize Gaza aid airlift: Chancellor

BERLIN

Germany will work with Jordan to airlift humanitarian aid to Gaza, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on July 28 after Israel promised to open secure routes amid international concern over hunger in the territory.

"Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will coordinate this very closely with France and the United Kingdom, which are also prepared to conduct such an airlift for food and medical supplies," he said.

"We know that this can only be a very small help for the people in Gaza, but nevertheless it is a contribution that we will gladly make," said Merz, who is due to receive Jordan's King Abdullah II in Berlin on July 29.

Merz, one of Israel's staunchest supporters in its fight against Hamas, urged Israel to "immediately improve the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza in a comprehensive and sustainable manner."

He also announced that Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will travel to the Middle East on July 31 to try to advance ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

Concern has escalated in the past week about hunger in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory after more than 21 months of war, with aid groups warning that "mass starvation" was spreading.

Israel bowed to international pressure at the weekend and announced a daily "tactical pause" in fighting in some areas.

After Israel promised to open secure aid routes, truckloads of food reached hungry Gazans on July 28 but humanitarian agencies warned vast amounts more were needed to stave off starvation.