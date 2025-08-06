Germany to crack down on illegal work in nail bars, barber shops

Germany to crack down on illegal work in nail bars, barber shops

BERLIN
Germany to crack down on illegal work in nail bars, barber shops

The German government is preparing a law to tackle illegal work in barber shops and nail bars, a finance ministry source said, amid rising public concern over irregular immigration.

The government believes many such businesses fail to provide mandated pay and conditions, the source said, and that migrants who entered Germany illegally were often attracted by false promises of good employment at such businesses.

Many shops in the fast-growing sector were believed to have links to money-laundering and organized crime, the source said.

Under the law to be presented to cabinet on Wednesday, employers in sectors judged more likely to employ irregular workers — also including construction, hospitality, sex work, passenger transport and logistics — would have to register staff with social security on the first day of their employment.

Employees in these sectors would also be required to carry personal identification at work.

The plans come as Germany's new government under conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz is tightening border controls and limiting family reunification for some refugees.

The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party achieved its best-ever result in February elections and is now about level with Merz's conservatives in the polls.

Under the previous government, German customs said the number of officials tasked with labour law enforcement would grow to 11,500 strong by 2029, up from about 9,500.

Illegal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

    Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

  2. Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

    Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

  3. Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

    Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

  4. Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

    Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

  5. Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

    Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus
Recommended
Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months
Apple to hike investment in US to $600 bln over four years

Apple to hike investment in US to $600 bln over four years
China says its exports jumped in July, beating forecasts

China says its exports jumped in July, beating forecasts
Apple to invest additional $100 billion in United States

Apple to invest additional $100 billion in United States
Sony hikes profit forecasts after strong quarter for games

Sony hikes profit forecasts after strong quarter for games
Türkiye’s critical technology exports reach $52 billion

Türkiye’s critical technology exports reach $52 billion
Turkish firms, global group to invest $4 billion in Damascus airport

Turkish firms, global group to invest $4 billion in Damascus airport
WORLD Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel intends to occupy the Gaza Strip to establish a future civilian administration free of Hamas' influence.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines transported a total of 51.24 million passengers between January and July 2025, marking a 4.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the company announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on August 7.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿