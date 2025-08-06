Germany to crack down on illegal work in nail bars, barber shops

BERLIN

The German government is preparing a law to tackle illegal work in barber shops and nail bars, a finance ministry source said, amid rising public concern over irregular immigration.

The government believes many such businesses fail to provide mandated pay and conditions, the source said, and that migrants who entered Germany illegally were often attracted by false promises of good employment at such businesses.

Many shops in the fast-growing sector were believed to have links to money-laundering and organized crime, the source said.

Under the law to be presented to cabinet on Wednesday, employers in sectors judged more likely to employ irregular workers — also including construction, hospitality, sex work, passenger transport and logistics — would have to register staff with social security on the first day of their employment.

Employees in these sectors would also be required to carry personal identification at work.

The plans come as Germany's new government under conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz is tightening border controls and limiting family reunification for some refugees.

The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party achieved its best-ever result in February elections and is now about level with Merz's conservatives in the polls.

Under the previous government, German customs said the number of officials tasked with labour law enforcement would grow to 11,500 strong by 2029, up from about 9,500.