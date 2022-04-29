Germany summons Turkish envoy over Kavala verdict

  • April 29 2022 13:24:00

Germany summons Turkish envoy over Kavala verdict

BERLIN
Germany summons Turkish envoy over Kavala verdict

Germany summoned Turkey’s ambassador in Berlin on April 29 to protest a sentence of life in prison that a Turkish court handed to businessman Osman Kavala

A heavy panel court in Istanbul sentenced Kavala to life in jail on April 25 on charges of trying to overthrow the government by supporting the Gezi protests and playing a role in the 2016 coup attempt. Seven other defendants were sentenced to 18 years in prison over the same charges.

Christofer Burger, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, said Turkey’s envoy was summoned for talks Friday morning.

He told reporters in Berlin that Germany had urged other European Union countries to make a similar diplomatic protest.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: "We expect Osman Kavala to be released immediately - the European Court of Human Rights has bindingly obliged Turkey to do so.“

 

TURKEY Three dead in Istanbul factory explosion

Three dead in Istanbul factory explosion
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  2. Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

    Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

  3. Talks with Riyadh to open door to new era: Erdoğan

    Talks with Riyadh to open door to new era: Erdoğan

  4. ‘Floating Venice’ awaits voyagers at Galataport

    ‘Floating Venice’ awaits voyagers at Galataport

  5. Russia strikes Kiev during UN chief’s visit as Moscow presses offensive

    Russia strikes Kiev during UN chief’s visit as Moscow presses offensive
Recommended
Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations in Aegean

Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations in Aegean
Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet third time for establishing ties

Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet third time for establishing ties
Talks with Riyadh to open door to new era: Erdoğan

Talks with Riyadh to open door to new era: Erdoğan
Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties
UN chief calls Erdoğan to give update about Putin talks

UN chief calls Erdoğan to give update about Putin talks
Turkey still hopeful of truce between Russia, Ukraine despite difficulties: Akar

Turkey still hopeful of truce between Russia, Ukraine despite difficulties: Akar 
WORLD Musk sells $4 bln in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Musk sells $4 bln in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.
ECONOMY UN warns of lower growth for Latin America

UN warns of lower growth for Latin America

Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean will be lower than expected at 1.8 percent this year due to the war in Ukraine, a UN body has said. 

SPORTS Bahçeşehir College wins to claim FIBA Europe Cup trophy

Bahçeşehir College wins to claim FIBA Europe Cup trophy

Bahçeşehir College basketball team weathered another valiant fightback from Unahotels Reggio Emilia to claim the FIBA Europe Cup title with a 90-74 second leg victory on the night of April 27.