Germany says wants to see good relations between Ankara, Athens

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency

Germany wants to see good neighborly relations between Greece and Turkey, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Oct. 27.

“Good neighborly relations between Greece and Turkey are important, and they are beneficial, not only for the two countries, but also for all of Europe,” Steffen Seibert told a regular press conference in Berlin.

His remarks came a day before Merkel’s farewell visit to Athens, where she is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Seibert said Berlin supports direct talks between Greece and Turkey, which aim at finding diplomatic solutions to their bilateral problems and maritime disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“It is clear that solutions can only be found through talks, and in a spirit of mutual respect,” he said.

Germany’s outgoing chancellor made strong efforts last year to de-escalate tensions between the two NATO allies.

After 16 years in power, Merkel is preparing to leave active politics later this year, but she will remain at her post until a new coalition government is formed in the wake of the Sept. 26 general elections.