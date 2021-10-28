Germany says wants to see good relations between Ankara, Athens

  • October 28 2021 09:22:00

Germany says wants to see good relations between Ankara, Athens

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
Germany says wants to see good relations between Ankara, Athens

Germany wants to see good neighborly relations between Greece and Turkey, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Oct. 27.

“Good neighborly relations between Greece and Turkey are important, and they are beneficial, not only for the two countries, but also for all of Europe,” Steffen Seibert told a regular press conference in Berlin.

His remarks came a day before Merkel’s farewell visit to Athens, where she is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Seibert said Berlin supports direct talks between Greece and Turkey, which aim at finding diplomatic solutions to their bilateral problems and maritime disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“It is clear that solutions can only be found through talks, and in a spirit of mutual respect,” he said.

Germany’s outgoing chancellor made strong efforts last year to de-escalate tensions between the two NATO allies.

After 16 years in power, Merkel is preparing to leave active politics later this year, but she will remain at her post until a new coalition government is formed in the wake of the Sept. 26 general elections.

ECONOMY Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

    Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

  2. Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents

    Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents

  3. Turkey says US should deliver F-35s Ankara paid for, or return money

    Turkey says US should deliver F-35s Ankara paid for, or return money

  4. Environmentalist artist’s house ‘suspiciously’ burned to ashes

    Environmentalist artist’s house ‘suspiciously’ burned to ashes

  5. Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece

    Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece
Recommended
Turkey ready to enhance cooperation with Chad, says Erdoğan

Turkey ready to enhance cooperation with Chad, says Erdoğan
Turkey says US should deliver F-35s Ankara paid for, or return money

Turkey says US should deliver F-35s Ankara paid for, or return money
Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents

Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents
Erdoğan says he is ‘likely’ to meet Biden in Glasgow with F-35 top on agenda

Erdoğan says he is ‘likely’ to meet Biden in Glasgow with F-35 top on agenda
US Senate confirms Jeff Flake to Turkey envoy post

US Senate confirms Jeff Flake to Turkey envoy post
Erdoğan urges Armenia to mend ties with Azerbaijan

Erdoğan urges Armenia to mend ties with Azerbaijan
WORLD World faces growing threat of unbearable heatwaves

World faces growing threat of 'unbearable' heatwaves

From Death Valley to the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent to sub-Saharan Africa, global warming has already made daily life unbearable for millions of people.

ECONOMY Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Turkey's Central Bank (CBRT) on Oct. 28 revised up its year-end inflation forecasts for the next three years while keeping its medium-term target at 5 percent.

SPORTS Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish athlete Şahika Ercümen broke the world record at variable weight freediving without using breathing on Oct. 26. 