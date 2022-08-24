Germany: No single cause for massive Oder River fish die-off

  • August 24 2022 07:00:00

Germany: No single cause for massive Oder River fish die-off

BERLIN
Germany: No single cause for massive Oder River fish die-off

Several substances seem to have contributed to the massive fish die-off in the Oder River that forms much of Germany’s border with Poland, a German official have said.

Numerous theories have been floated about the cause of the environmental disaster, but so far none have been conclusive, a spokesman for Germany’s Environment Ministry said. He rejected suggestions from a senior Polish official that Germany was spreading “fake news” about pesticides being behind the environmental disaster.

“The search for the causes of the fish die-off in the Oder still haven’t been completed,” said Andreas Kuebler, the ministry spokesman. “So far we have several organic and inorganic substances that could be responsible.”

“It seems to be a cocktail of chemicals,” he told reporters in Berlin. “According to our information so far, none of these substances alone led to the fish die-off. It must still be assumed that this could be a multi-causal incident.”

Kuebler said a type of algae that normally grows in brackish water and produces a substance toxic to fish may also have played a role in the disaster.

Recent lab results showed a sharp growth of Prymnesium parvum in the Oder that could only have resulted from increased salt levels caused by an “industrial discharge,” he said.

Dead fish in the Oder were first noticed by fishermen in southwestern Poland in late July, but German authorities said they weren’t officially notified by their Polish counterparts until the second week of August. Poland’s government is trying to track down those responsible. Ten tons of dead fish have been removed from the river.

Warsaw lashed out over the weekend, with Environment Minister Anna Moskwa accusing Germany of spreading “fake news” about the levels of pesticides in the river.

“In Poland, the substance is tested and detected below the quantification threshold, that is, it has no effect on fish and other species,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kuebler said Germany was “surprised and a bit saddened” by the claim.

“We never said that the Polish side is responsible for the use of pesticides [and] that fish died of this,’’ he said.

In Poland, where more than 100 tons of dead fish have been removed from the river, the prime minister has called the die-off an environmental “catastrophe.”

 

WORLD China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish girl wins international prize in physics

    Turkish girl wins international prize in physics

  2. Türkiye ’concerned’ after missile attack on Odessa port

    Türkiye ’concerned’ after missile attack on Odessa port

  3. Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

    Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

  4. Maya village’s water, future threatened by Mexican train

    Maya village’s water, future threatened by Mexican train

  5. ‘Number of travelers from Türkiye to US increase every day’

    ‘Number of travelers from Türkiye to US increase every day’
Recommended
Kim Kardashian among celebrities flouting US drought rules

Kim Kardashian among celebrities flouting US drought rules
Study shows dogs get teary-eyed when they reunite with owners

Study shows dogs get teary-eyed when they reunite with owners
Maya village’s water, future threatened by Mexican train

Maya village’s water, future threatened by Mexican train
New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons
‘Dragon Ball’ roars to top of box office

‘Dragon Ball’ roars to top of box office
UK broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew

UK broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew
WORLD China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

China’s autumn harvest is under "severe threat" from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country’s hottest summer on record.

ECONOMY Back-to-school shopping boosts computer sales

Back-to-school shopping boosts computer sales

Back-to-school shopping spree is giving a strong boost to personal computer sales that recently slowed after seeing a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPORTS Some 1,200 cyclists compete in 1st Ankara Gran Fondo

Some 1,200 cyclists compete in 1st Ankara Gran Fondo

The Turkish capital Ankara has hosted its first Gran Fondo, a long-distance road bike race for amateur cyclists with or without a license, in which some 1,200 cyclists from 25 countries competed on two different tracks.