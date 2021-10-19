German woman blends different cultural inspirations in her artwork

  • October 19 2021 07:00:00

German woman blends different cultural inspirations in her artwork

ANKARA
German woman blends different cultural inspirations in her artwork

Rita Bohlen, a German living in Ankara, combined the art of paper marbling she learned in Turkey with the cultural motifs of her country with her works.

Bohlen, whose spouse is an undersecretary at the German Embassy to Ankara, received hands-on training at a paper marbling workshop in the Turkish capital for more than three years.

Noting that she and her spouse decided to go to a country other than Germany and that they arrived in Turkey five years ago as a result of this decision, Bohlen said that she started learning Turkish before she came and that she had the chance to practice it here as well.

“When we came to Turkey, I wanted to find a new hobby. I saw a paper marbling by chance, and it caught my attention. I started the course right away, and I have been doing paper marbling for three years,” she said, adding that she likes the art very much.

“Paper marbling is a very old Turkish art; I love how it is made,” she noted.

Stating that she was fascinated by the philosophy in the art of paper marbling, Bohlen noted that she got good results from her first drawings.

Pointing out that marble painting is not well known in Germany and that it would be difficult to explain her art to Germans, Bohlen emphasized that marbling was not just a beauty but a very deep art.

“I made paper marbling with a pine tree at New Year’s and combined the story of ‘Two Naughty Boys,’ which is a very famous story for children in Germany, with the art,” she noted, adding that she also painted flowers inspired by Van Gogh.

Bohlen had brought her previous works together with art lovers at an exhibition held at Altındağ Municipality Ulucanlar Prison Art Street Exhibition Hall.

She had donated the income of the paintings sold in the exhibition as food and veterinary fees for cats on the street.

culture,

ECONOMY Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment
MOST POPULAR

  1. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

  2. Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

    Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

  3. Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale

    Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale

  4. Greek turns house into Turkish museum

    Greek turns house into Turkish museum

  5. Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case

    Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case
Recommended
Bursa’s historic structure turns into arts center

Bursa’s historic structure turns into arts center
Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter
Mardin’s Marilyn Monroe dedicates her life to stray animals

Mardin’s Marilyn Monroe dedicates her life to stray animals
Waterfall believed to be sacred dries up for first time

Waterfall believed to be sacred dries up for first time
Draft Asterix story revealed by author’s daughter

Draft 'Asterix' story revealed by author’s daughter
Bear cub gets window on world with help of vets

Bear cub gets window on world with help of vets
WORLD S Africa rejects Russian Sputnik vaccine over HIV fears

S Africa rejects Russian Sputnik vaccine over HIV fears

South Africa’s health products regulator on Oct. 18 said it would not approve Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns it could increase the risk of HIV infection among men.

ECONOMY Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro believes Turkey has the potential to be among the top five investors in the country, its economic development minister said recently.
SPORTS Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder Nuri Şahin has quit playing football to focus on a managerial role at the age of 33, he confirmed on Oct. 18. 