German factory orders down sharply

German factory orders down sharply

BERLIN
German factory orders down sharply

Factory orders in Germany dropped 5.3 percent in November compared with the previous month, on a sharp drop in foreign demand, official figures showed on Jan. 6.

New orders, an important indicator for Europe’s biggest economy, dropped for the third time in four months following a 0.6 percent uptick in October.

The Economy Ministry said that, while domestic orders were down 1.1 percent, there was an 8.1% decline in orders from outside Germany — with those from other countries in the euro area dropping 10.3 percent.

It also pointed to a far-below-average volume of bulk orders and noted that November’s figures continued a downward trend since February.

But it said that order books remain well-filled, supporting production.

The German economy grew 0.4% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter thanks to consumer spending.

But it has long been expected to shrink in last year’s fourth quarter and in the current first quarter.

Germany’s annual inflation rate has slipped back from a peak of 10.4 percent in October to 8.6 percent in December, but galloping prices remain a major headache for the economy.

A potential energy crunch following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the end of its gas supplies to Germany also has been a concern.

But Germany’s network regulator said Thursday that a gas shortage is “increasingly unlikely” this winter and that it views the situation as “less tight than at the beginning of the winter.”

Inflation,

ARTS & LIFE Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

    Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

  2. Half of world’s glaciers expected to vanish by 2100

    Half of world’s glaciers expected to vanish by 2100

  3. Türkiye on its way to become energy hub: Minister

    Türkiye on its way to become energy hub: Minister

  4. Fishermen hunt endangered 2-ton basking shark

    Fishermen hunt endangered 2-ton basking shark

  5. Illegal structures invade living spaces of carettas

    Illegal structures invade living spaces of carettas
Recommended
UK govt urges unions to end strikes, vows to curb walkouts

UK govt urges unions to end strikes, vows to curb walkouts
Over 1 mln cruise passengers visit Türkiye last year

Over 1 mln cruise passengers visit Türkiye last year
Automotive market expanded 6 percent last year

Automotive market expanded 6 percent last year
Türkiye on its way to become energy hub: Minister

Türkiye on its way to become energy hub: Minister
Sharp decline in inflation to continue, says minister

Sharp decline in inflation to continue, says minister
Amazon will cut more than 18,000 jobs, CEO says

Amazon will cut more than 18,000 jobs, CEO says
WORLD In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

Prince Harry says his brother William physically attacked him during a ferocious argument — one of many startling allegations in a new memoir that includes revelations about the estranged royal's drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan.

ECONOMY Türkiye on its way to become energy hub: Minister

Türkiye on its way to become energy hub: Minister

The natural gas deal with Bulgaria is a step forward in Türkiye’s efforts to become an energy hub, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.