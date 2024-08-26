German business barometer falls again in August: Survey

German business barometer falls again in August: Survey

FRANKFURT
German business barometer falls again in August: Survey

German business confidence fell further in August, a closely-watched survey showed on Monday, as Europe's biggest economy struggles to emerge from a weak period.

The Ifo institute's confidence barometer, based on a survey of around 9,000 companies, declined to 86.6 points from 87 points in July.

"The sentiment among companies in Germany is on a downward trend," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said following the fourth consecutive fall in the indicator.

"The German economy is increasingly falling into crisis," Fuest said.

Businesses were both less bullish about the current economic environment and more pessimistic about their future prospects, according to the survey.

Confidence among companies in the manufacturing sector in particular "fell considerably".

Businesses in the crucial sector "once again reported declining order backlogs", according to Ifo, with the lull dragging expectations to their lowest point since February.

A hoped-for recovery has failed to materialise, after the German economy shrank in 2023.

Output unexpectedly fell again in the second quarter of the year, according to preliminary data, with the economy contracting by 0.1 percent.

"The business climate is and remains much gloomier than in previous phases in which GDP stagnated," said Fritzi Koehler-Geib, chief economist at public lender KfW.

The weak performance could be put down to the multiplication of global crises and "transformative challenges" causing uncertainty among businesses, Koehler-Geib said.

A "moderate recovery" was still possible, she said, with consumers regaining some of their purchasing power after recent high inflation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UKs Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

    UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

  2. Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

    Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

  3. Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

    Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

  4. Mariah Carey's mother, sister died on the same day

    Mariah Carey's mother, sister died on the same day

  5. Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man festival

    Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man festival
Recommended
Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank
Growing labor shortage affecting factories, businesses

Growing labor shortage affecting factories, businesses
Australia to cap foreign student numbers at 270,000

Australia to cap foreign student numbers at 270,000
Turkish economy will stabilize in 2026: İşbank CEO

Turkish economy will stabilize in 2026: İşbank CEO
Inflation expectations of households, companies differ vastly

Inflation expectations of households, companies differ vastly
Ikea testing online second-hand furniture marketplace

Ikea testing online second-hand furniture marketplace
EV tariffs to damage economic cooperation with Canada: China

EV tariffs to damage economic cooperation with Canada: China
WORLD UKs Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss a new partnership between the countries, on his first bilateral trip since taking office last month.
ECONOMY Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Türkiye is at risk of significant inflationary pressure through food prices driven by climate change, according to researchers at the country’s Central Bank.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿