German archaeologist’s belongings at a museum

ADIYAMAN

The belongings of late German archaeologist Friedric Karl Dörner, who is an important figure due to the excavations that he carried out around Mount Nemrut in the eastern province of Adıyaman, have been collected at a museum.

Within the scope of the “Development of Karl Dörner Museum and Home Pension” project, prepared by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and financed by the GAP Regional Development Administration, a museum was built on the ground floor of the Nemrut Mountain Welcome Center for the belongings of Dörner, who lived between 1911-1992 and carried out important research and excavations in the region for more than 50 years.

The tools, household items, various photographs and pictures that Dörner used in scientific studies that were found in a barn of the house where the gendarmerie teams raided about 20 years ago, will be presented to the visitors in the museum established within the scope of the project. The museum will also include models of six archaeological sites on the Nemrut Mountain destination and books related to the Commagene Civilization and published in the world.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Mustafa Ekinci said, “Within the scope of home boarding, we provided serious training to six hostels in the villages close to Mount Nemrut, which were trying to do home boarding under very primitive conditions. We gave trainings such as foreign language, hygiene, service, housekeeping and food production to the hostel owners. In order to improve the physical conditions of the pensions, we also helped them with furniture such as refrigerator and television. The second step was the creation of the Karl Dörner Museum. This museum contains the famous archaeologist’s belongings.”

Stating that Dörner was awarded with a certificate of appreciation by the ministry of the period for his contributions to Turkish culture, Ekinci said, “We created a museum in memory of Karl Dörner. We turned the ground floor of the Nemrut Mountain Welcome Center into a museum. It is currently in the process of completion. We will open it in a few days. At the same time, sculptors made the models of six ruins located on the Nemrut Mountain destination. Our aim is to introduce the historical sites to the visitors.”