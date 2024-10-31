German airline workers warn of decline in the industry

FRANKFURT

German airline staff representatives have called for urgent action against national and EU policies that they said were harming the sector and could spell job losses.

Among the challenges they cited were a recent rise in German aviation taxes and quotas for biofuels "which are not available in sufficient quantities."

They also pointed to sanctions that prevent European airlines from flying through Russian airspace, saying these should be extended to "all airlines that use the European aviation market."

The Verdi union and Lufthansa staff representatives said they "fear a further loss of jobs in Germany due to the competition-distorting aviation policy of Germany and the EU, if no quick countermeasures are taken."

They also blamed government policies for the recent cancellation of routes such as Lufthansa's Berlin to Beijing connection and warned of an "increasing shift away from Germany as an aviation location."

Earlier in October, the Lufthansa group's budget airline Eurowings said it was sharply reducing its routes to and from Hamburg due to high aviation taxes.

Budget airline Ryanair also said this month it would cut its flights to three German airports and reduce traffic to and from Hamburg by 60 percent.

Location costs have also risen due to a decline in domestic business flights post-COVID and an increase in train travel.

The International Air Transport Association in May sharply criticised the increase in German aviation taxes, saying it "will make Germany less competitive in key economic areas such as exports, tourism and jobs."